Moody's Analytics : Wins Bank ALM System of the Year at Risk Technology Awards

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won Bank ALM System of the Year in the 2019 Risk Technology Awards. It’s one of six categories won, spanning finance, accounting, regulatory, and credit functions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005307/en/

We earned this recognition for our RiskConfidence™ ALM system, which helps banks improve their financial performance with enterprise-wide asset-liability management. By integrating enterprise-wide analytics, it can be used for a range of regulatory and business needs including managing interest rate risk, funds transfer pricing, liquidity management, and IFRS 9 impairment calculations.

“Our goal is to give clients a full picture of how to solve their risk-related challenges,” said Yannick Fessler, Senior Director, Banking RegTech Product Management. “With the RiskConfidence solution, we offer a high-value, highly efficient, cloud-ready ALM system that goes well beyond the typical feature set.”

Clients can integrate RiskConfidence software with other Moody’s Analytics offerings, including models from our award-winning RiskCalc™ platform, ImpairmentCalc™ tool, and more, to make further use of our expertise in credit risk.

“The comprehensiveness of service provided by the system is a differentiator,” said one of this year’s award judges.

This win adds to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

Click here to learn more about our Integrated Balance Sheet management offering, including the RiskConfidence solution.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005307/en/