Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/27 11:16:24 am
293.425 USD   +1.29%
11:06aMOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Best Credit Risk Solution Provider in Waters Rankings
BU
09:15aMOODY'S CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/17Moody's withdraws Metso's (Neles) credit ratings
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moody's Analytics : Wins Best Credit Risk Solution Provider in Waters Rankings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 11:06am EDT

Moody’s Analytics has been voted Best Credit Risk Solution Provider in the 2020 Waters Rankings. Voters choose specific offerings from shortlisted firms to determine these annual rankings. For the fourth time in five years, the Moody’s Analytics RiskCalc™ solution received more votes than any other firm’s offering.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005531/en/

This industry-leading credit scoring platform allows clients to assess the default and recovery risk of private firms and financial institutions. They use RiskCalc models to generate forward-looking probability of default, loss given default, and expected loss credit measures.

“We appreciate the voters again selecting the RiskCalc solution,” said Nihil Patel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We’re proud that it continues to hold such a prominent position in this space. It means that our clients are achieving their business goals and strengthening their credit and financial risk practices throughout the credit lifecycle.”

The RiskCalc solution is powered by the Moody’s Analytics Data Alliance, one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive data consortia. It now integrates with the Moody’s Analytics Credit Sentiment Score™ tool, so RiskCalc users can benefit from AI-powered media tracking and adverse credit signals from news articles.

Earlier this year, the RiskCalc solution completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC 1) Type 1 examination under the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

This win in the Waters Rankings adds to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
11:06aMOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Best Credit Risk Solution Provider in Waters Rankings
BU
09:15aMOODY'S CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
07/17Moody's withdraws Metso's (Neles) credit ratings
AQ
07/17MOODY : Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference
BU
07/16MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Named Category Leader in Chartis Insurance Risk Systems Repo..
BU
07/15MOODY : RiskFirst's PFaroe™DB Platform for Pension Risk Management Chosen ..
BU
07/15MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Two Risk Technology Awards for Stress Testing Solutions
BU
07/14MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Best Middle-Office Platform at WatersTechnology Asia Aw..
BU
07/09SPAREBANK 1 NORD NORGE : Moody's assigns A3 rating to SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's s..
AQ
07/07Moody's On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 862 M - -
Net income 2020 1 507 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 802 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 54 320 M 54 320 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 11 363
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 285,07 $
Last Close Price 289,68 $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION22.02%54 320
S&P GLOBAL INC.28.17%84 308
RELX PLC-12.31%41 133
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-1.37%33 895
MSCI, INC.49.37%32 239
EXPERIAN PLC8.78%32 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group