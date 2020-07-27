Moody's Analytics : Wins Best Credit Risk Solution Provider in Waters Rankings

Moody’s Analytics has been voted Best Credit Risk Solution Provider in the 2020 Waters Rankings. Voters choose specific offerings from shortlisted firms to determine these annual rankings. For the fourth time in five years, the Moody’s Analytics RiskCalc™ solution received more votes than any other firm’s offering.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005531/en/

This industry-leading credit scoring platform allows clients to assess the default and recovery risk of private firms and financial institutions. They use RiskCalc models to generate forward-looking probability of default, loss given default, and expected loss credit measures.

“We appreciate the voters again selecting the RiskCalc solution,” said Nihil Patel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We’re proud that it continues to hold such a prominent position in this space. It means that our clients are achieving their business goals and strengthening their credit and financial risk practices throughout the credit lifecycle.”

The RiskCalc solution is powered by the Moody’s Analytics Data Alliance, one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive data consortia. It now integrates with the Moody’s Analytics Credit Sentiment Score™ tool, so RiskCalc users can benefit from AI-powered media tracking and adverse credit signals from news articles.

Earlier this year, the RiskCalc solution completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC 1) Type 1 examination under the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

This win in the Waters Rankings adds to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005531/en/