Moody's Analytics : Wins Best Middle-Office Platform at WatersTechnology Asia Awards

Moody’s Analytics has won the Best Middle-Office Platform category in the 2020 WatersTechnology Asia Awards, on the strength of our regulatory compliance and balance sheet management capabilities.

Regulations governing financial institutions continue to evolve. Our RiskAuthority™ platform, one of the Moody’s Analytics solutions that contributed to this win, is installed software that helps banks to address regulatory capital requirements and reporting. Banks in Asia and across the world use it to stay on top of changing regulations including Final Basel III.

Also recognized was the RiskConfidence™ ALM solution, an installed solution which integrates asset and liability management, liquidity risk management, funds transfer pricing, and business reporting in a unified platform that provides enterprise-wide analytics, for more strategic decision-making.

To address their compliance needs, many banks are transitioning to cloud and software as a service options. With Banking Cloud, which also contributed to this award, we deliver regulatory compliance as a service. Moody’s Analytics hosts the software and infrastructure for our customers, while managing regulatory updates and technical upgrades. This reduces operating costs and allows our customers to deploy their resources more effectively.

“We’re honored by this recognition in the WatersTechnology Asia Awards,” said Thanh Ha Ngo, Senior Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Banks must comply with changing regulations in the region, but also globally—and in as cost-effective a manner as possible. This award shows that, with the help of Moody’s Analytics solutions, our customers are achieving these essential objectives.”

The WatersTechnology Asia Awards recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

