Moody's Analytics : Wins IFRS 9 Product of the Year at Asia Risk Awards

09/24/2019 | 11:46pm EDT

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won the IFRS 9 Product of the Year category at the Asia Risk Awards 2019. This recognition from Asia Risk follows our recent wins for IFRS 9 – ECL Modelling Solution of the Year and IFRS 9 – Enterprise Solution of the Year in the 2019 Risk Technology Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005729/en/

Firms of all sizes across the globe must meet the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9 accounting standard, but each institution’s IFRS 9 needs are unique. Our modular and flexible solution, which includes the ImpairmentCalc™ tool and RiskConfidence™ Impairment software, helps firms meet their specific challenges. It integrates award-winning data, software, models, economic forecasts, and economic scenarios, all supported by our advisory services.

Firms can also use our ImpairmentStudio™ solution to automate their IFRS 9 impairment analysis and to manage and monitor their expected credit loss clearly and concisely.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Asia Risk,” said Shailendra Jain, General Manager-Asia, Enterprise Risk Solutions. “Our clients are looking beyond implementation, at how they can use our IFRS 9 solution to drive better business decisions. We’ve improved its usability and made it more adaptable to firms’ unique requirements.”

This win adds to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

Click here to learn more about our IFRS 9 solution.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
