Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moody's Analytics : Wins RegTech Innovation Award at FinTech Breakthrough Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 10:05am EDT

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won the RegTech Innovation Award at the 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. We earned this award for our software-as-a-service (SaaS) regulatory technology solutions. Last year we won the award for Best Wealth Management Product.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005477/en/

Several offerings contributed to this year’s win, starting with Banking Cloud, a suite of cloud-native SaaS solutions to help banks address regulatory requirements while removing the need for on-premises software deployment and maintenance. Launched in July 2019, Banking Cloud Credit Risk offers greater flexibility and faster turnaround times for credit risk calculations and regulatory reports. Clients also use it to evaluate potential impacts of future regulations, promoting better, faster decisions.

Also part of the Banking Cloud Suite is Reporting Studio, our regulatory reporting-as-a-service solution. Reporting Studio drives business efficiencies and helps institutions respond more quickly to changing regulations.

“We’re pleased to win again in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Pierre-Etienne Chabanel, Managing Director, Moody’s Analytics. “More firms are seeking to use the cloud for their regulatory needs. This award reflects our success in helping them do that.”

Click here for more on this recognition for Moody's Analytics, which adds to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

###


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
10:05aMOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins RegTech Innovation Award at FinTech Breakthrough Awards
BU
03/11MOODY : Shares Lower After Some 2020 Guidance Revised
DJ
03/11MOODY : Sees 2020 Adjusted EPS Toward Lower End of Guidance
DJ
03/11MOODYS CORP /DE/ : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/11MOODY : Updates Full Year 2020 Guidance
BU
03/09MOODY : Offering Coronavirus Credit and Economic Research Free to the Public
BU
03/09MOODY : Two Moody's Analytics Executives Win Women in Technology and Data Awards
BU
03/05MOODY : Transforming Format of Investor Day Due to Coronavirus
DJ
03/05SPAREBANK 1 NORD NORGE : Moody's upgrades SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
AQ
03/05MOODY : Transforms Investor Day to Virtual Fireside Chat With Q&A
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 069 M
EBIT 2020 2 293 M
Net income 2020 1 616 M
Debt 2020 4 506 M
Yield 2020 1,11%
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,69x
EV / Sales2021 8,06x
Capitalization 39 550 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 254,69  $
Last Close Price 211,26  $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-11.01%39 550
S&P GLOBAL INC.-5.08%58 600
RELX PLC-11.57%41 787
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.09%34 181
EXPERIAN PLC-7.95%27 226
IHS MARKIT LTD.-20.93%23 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group