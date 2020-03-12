Moody's Analytics : Wins RegTech Innovation Award at FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won the RegTech Innovation Award at the 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. We earned this award for our software-as-a-service (SaaS) regulatory technology solutions. Last year we won the award for Best Wealth Management Product.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005477/en/

Several offerings contributed to this year’s win, starting with Banking Cloud, a suite of cloud-native SaaS solutions to help banks address regulatory requirements while removing the need for on-premises software deployment and maintenance. Launched in July 2019, Banking Cloud Credit Risk offers greater flexibility and faster turnaround times for credit risk calculations and regulatory reports. Clients also use it to evaluate potential impacts of future regulations, promoting better, faster decisions.

Also part of the Banking Cloud Suite is Reporting Studio, our regulatory reporting-as-a-service solution. Reporting Studio drives business efficiencies and helps institutions respond more quickly to changing regulations.

“We’re pleased to win again in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Pierre-Etienne Chabanel, Managing Director, Moody’s Analytics. “More firms are seeking to use the cloud for their regulatory needs. This award reflects our success in helping them do that.”

Click here for more on this recognition for Moody's Analytics, which adds to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

###

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005477/en/