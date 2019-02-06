Moody's Analytics : Wins Three InsuranceERM Awards

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, has won three categories at the 2019 InsuranceERM Awards: Best ERM End-to-end Solution, Best Regulatory Reporting Software, and Best Stress Scenarios Software. These three wins follow two InsuranceERM award wins in 2018 and two more wins in 2017.

Using our software, insurers can perform a wide range of capital and solvency calculation, data management, and reporting activities. Our modular solution offers both standard-formula and internal-model approaches to support insurers with the automation of capital calculations, analysis and reporting. Introduced last year, the RiskIntegrity™ Insight solution is a cloud-enabled strategic tool that helps insurers understand how their business will react under a range of business planning and stress-test scenarios.

The Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator allows insurers and financial institutions to conduct extensive financial analysis in support of their risk and financial management efforts, while our insurance regulatory reporting solution helps insurers comply with regulatory reporting requirements such as Solvency II and other similar solvency regimes.

“We’re honored to be recognized again in the InsuranceERM Awards,” said Colin Holmes, Managing Director of Insurance Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We take pride in delivering comprehensive solutions that help our clients meet their evolving risk management and compliance needs. Having supported insurers with Solvency II reporting, as firms now focus attention on the IFRS 17 accounting standard, we are supporting them as they tackle this new challenge."

“Moody’s Analytics continues to be at the forefront of insurance risk and finance management and compliance technology,” said Christopher Cundy, Managing Editor of InsuranceERM. “Three category wins this year reflects the continual development of their insurance offerings.”

Moody’s Analytics insurance solutions were also recognized in recent wins at the Insurance Asset Management Awards and Risk.net Markets Technology Awards. These wins add to a growing list of awards and accolades for the company.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

