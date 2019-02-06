Moody's Analytics : Wins Three InsuranceERM Awards

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, has won
three categories at the 2019 InsuranceERM Awards: Best ERM End-to-end
Solution, Best Regulatory Reporting Software, and Best Stress Scenarios
Software. These three wins follow two
InsuranceERM award wins in 2018 and two
more wins in 2017.
Using our software, insurers can perform a wide range of capital and
solvency calculation, data management, and reporting activities. Our
modular solution offers both standard-formula and internal-model
approaches to support insurers with the automation of capital
calculations, analysis and reporting. Introduced last year, the RiskIntegrity™
Insight solution is a cloud-enabled strategic tool that helps
insurers understand how their business will react under a range of
business planning and stress-test scenarios.
The Moody’s Analytics Economic
Scenario Generator allows insurers and financial institutions to
conduct extensive financial analysis in support of their risk and
financial management efforts, while our insurance
regulatory reporting solution helps insurers comply with regulatory
reporting requirements such as Solvency II and other similar solvency
regimes.
“We’re honored to be recognized again in the InsuranceERM Awards,” said
Colin Holmes, Managing Director of Insurance Solutions at Moody’s
Analytics. “We take pride in delivering comprehensive solutions that
help our clients meet their evolving risk management and compliance
needs. Having supported insurers with Solvency II reporting, as firms
now focus attention on the IFRS 17 accounting standard, we are
supporting them as they tackle this new challenge."
“Moody’s Analytics continues to be at the forefront of insurance risk
and finance management and compliance technology,” said Christopher
Cundy, Managing Editor of InsuranceERM. “Three category wins this year
reflects the continual development of their insurance offerings.”
Moody’s Analytics insurance solutions were also recognized in recent
wins at the Insurance
Asset Management Awards and Risk.net
Markets Technology Awards. These wins add to a growing
list of awards and accolades for the company.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk
expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application
of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving
marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning
solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create
confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment
to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer
needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation
(NYSE:MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in
2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a
presence in 42 countries.
