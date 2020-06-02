Moody's Analytics : Wins a RegTech Insight Award for Its Liquidity Risk Solution

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk at the RegTech Insight Awards 2020. Last year, we won the award for Best Vendor Solution for Transactional Reporting (AnaCredit).

Our integrated solution helps banks with regulatory compliance, liquidity risk management, and liquidity stress testing. It enables firms to address the complex liquidity requirements from Basel III and IV, European Banking Authority regulations, and various national rules.

The Moody's Analytics solution calculates liquidity ratio coverage, net stable funding ratio and other key metrics within a single platform to help banks optimize their liquidity compliance structures. Additionally, its integration with award-winning regulatory reporting tools enables banks to enhance the consistency and accuracy of their regulatory reporting.

“We’re pleased to again be recognized in the RegTech Insight Awards,” said Pierre-Etienne Chabanel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Our clients are increasingly focused on compliance with complex liquidity risk requirements. This award shows that Moody’s Analytics solutions help improve liquidity risk management and compliance with these standards.”

Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company, also won in this year’s awards, taking the top spot in the Best Data Solution for KYC category.

