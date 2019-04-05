Moody's Analytics : Wins at FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, has won
Best Wealth Management Product in the 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005161/en/
Our award-winning financial planning solution supports better wealth
management decisions. It helps retail investors and their financial
advisers to understand risk and select investment options, in the
context of the investor’s financial needs and risk profile.
“We’re delighted to be recognized in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards,”
said Phil Mowbray, Senior Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Assessing the
suitability of investment options is critical. With our solution,
clients can compare financial planning options and make more informed
investment decisions.”
Moody’s Analytics offers a modular suite of financial planning solutions
supporting investment product providers and advisers, from product
design through customer advice and investment decisions into ongoing
investment governance and suitability analysis. This helps to ensure
compliance with regulation and leads to a superior customer experience.
Our modern technology platform makes it easy for firms to access our
capabilities, whether by integrating into in-house technology or
accessing our analytics through our software-as-a-service offering.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize fintech innovators from around
the world in banking, personal finance, regtech, and more. The 2019
awards program attracted more than 3,500 nominations.
Click
here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics financial
planning solution.
Click
here to learn more about the FinTech Breakthrough Awards.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk
expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application
of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving
marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning
solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create
confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment
to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer
needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.
Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:
MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018,
employs approximately 13,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence
in 42 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005161/en/