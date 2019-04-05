Log in
MOODY'S CORPORATION

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
My previous session
News 
Moody's Analytics : Wins at FinTech Breakthrough Awards

04/05/2019 | 07:30am EDT

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, has won Best Wealth Management Product in the 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005161/en/

Our award-winning financial planning solution supports better wealth management decisions. It helps retail investors and their financial advisers to understand risk and select investment options, in the context of the investor’s financial needs and risk profile.

“We’re delighted to be recognized in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Phil Mowbray, Senior Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Assessing the suitability of investment options is critical. With our solution, clients can compare financial planning options and make more informed investment decisions.”

Moody’s Analytics offers a modular suite of financial planning solutions supporting investment product providers and advisers, from product design through customer advice and investment decisions into ongoing investment governance and suitability analysis. This helps to ensure compliance with regulation and leads to a superior customer experience. Our modern technology platform makes it easy for firms to access our capabilities, whether by integrating into in-house technology or accessing our analytics through our software-as-a-service offering.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize fintech innovators from around the world in banking, personal finance, regtech, and more. The 2019 awards program attracted more than 3,500 nominations.

Click here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics financial planning solution.

Click here to learn more about the FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
