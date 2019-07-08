Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moody's Analytics : and Hua Xia Bank Win The Asian Banker's Regulatory Technology Implementation of the Year Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won the Asian Banker’s Regulatory Technology Implementation of the Year Award together with Hua Xia Bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005791/en/

The award recognizes Hua Xia Bank’s successful implementation of the Moody’s Analytics RiskConfidence™ Impairment solution, which should help the bank achieve an accelerated timeline to meet International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9, fulfill various operational and technical requirements, and improve risk management.

“We’re delighted to receive this award from The Asian Banker, and particularly pleased to share it with Hua Xia Bank. It is a result of the excellent collaboration between our firms,” said Tianwei Zhu, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We are committed to delivering the best IFRS 9 impairment solution in the market. This recognition showcases that commitment and the unique combination of Moody’s Analytics software, models, and expertise that is at the heart of our award-winning solutions.”

This win adds to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

Click here to learn more about the RiskConfidence Impairment solution.

Click here to learn more about Hua Xia Bank.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

About Hua Xia Bank

Hua Xia Bank started operation in Beijing in October 1992. In September 2003, the bank went public as the fifth of Chinese banks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Ticker: 600015). As of the end of 2018, with total assets of RMB 2.68 trillion, Hua Xia Bank has formed a "hub-and-spoke" network of 42 branches, 66 sub-branches, and 1,022 outlets in 110 cities at prefecture-level and above, and a settlement network of more than 1,355 correspondent banks located in 344 cities across 103 countries and regions covering major global trade zones. Hua Xia Bank ranked 56th in terms of core Tier 1 capital in 2019 according to The Banker's Top 1000 World Banks ranking published in July, 9 places higher than last year.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
09:52pMOODY'S ANALYTICS : and Hua Xia Bank Win The Asian Banker's Regulatory Technolog..
BU
07/03ADP NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT REPORT : Private Sector Employment Increased by 102,000 ..
PR
07/02MOODY : outlook remains same despite resumption of China-US talks
AQ
06/28MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Bank ALM System of the Year at Risk Technology Awards
BU
06/27MOODY : Sees Possibility of Lebanon Debt Rescheduling Despite Budget...Khalil Sa..
AQ
06/27MOODY : and Team8 Launch Joint Venture to Create a Global Cyber Risk Standard
BU
06/27MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Two Risk Technology Awards for its IFRS 9 Solutions
BU
06/26MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Enterprise-Wide Stress Testing Product of the Year at R..
BU
06/25MOODY'S ANALYTICS : CreditLens™ Solution Adopted by Over 100 Firms
BU
06/24MOODY : affirms Sharjah Islamic Bank's ratings; change outlook to negative
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 678 M
EBIT 2019 2 035 M
Net income 2019 1 427 M
Debt 2019 4 392 M
Yield 2019 0,98%
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,95x
EV / Sales2020 8,33x
Capitalization 37 461 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 197  $
Last Close Price 198  $
Spread / Highest target 8,82%
Spread / Average Target -0,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry K. McKinnell Chairman
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer
Basil L. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION43.84%38 191
S&P GLOBAL INC39.46%58 321
RELX20.32%47 184
THOMSON REUTERS CORP31.14%33 030
EXPERIAN24.15%26 676
IHS MARKIT34.71%25 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About