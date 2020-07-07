Log in
MOODY'S CORPORATION

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
News 
News

Moody's On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

07/07/2020 | 12:39pm EDT

Moody's Corporation (MCO) is currently at $287.31, up $3.66 or 1.29%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to June 1, 1973)

-- Would be the first record close since Feb. 19, 2020 (Feb. 19, 2020 is also the last S&P 500 record close)

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 3.35% over this period

-- Up 4.58% month-to-date

-- Up 21.02% year-to-date

-- Up 45.07% from 52 weeks ago (July 9, 2019), when it closed at $198.05

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 74.03% from its 52 week closing low of $165.09 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $287.99; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to June 1, 1973)

-- Up 1.53% at today's intraday high

All data as of 12:16:53 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.78% 26087.04 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
MOODY'S CORPORATION 1.13% 286.88 Delayed Quote.17.10%
NASDAQ 100 0.32% 10648.060121 Delayed Quote.21.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.22% 10466.321088 Delayed Quote.16.28%
S&P 500 -0.25% 3173.49 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 772 M - -
Net income 2020 1 451 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 53 189 M 53 189 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 11 363
Free-Float 54,5%
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 270,57 $
Last Close Price 283,65 $
Spread / Highest target 7,53%
Spread / Average Target -4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION17.10%53 189
S&P GLOBAL INC.24.89%82 152
RELX PLC-0.92%45 417
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-1.12%33 628
EXPERIAN PLC14.46%33 130
IHS MARKIT LTD.1.77%30 427
