Moody's On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

Moody's Corporation (MCO) is currently at $287.31, up $3.66 or 1.29%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to June 1, 1973)

-- Would be the first record close since Feb. 19, 2020 (Feb. 19, 2020 is also the last S&P 500 record close)

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 3.35% over this period

-- Up 4.58% month-to-date

-- Up 21.02% year-to-date

-- Up 45.07% from 52 weeks ago (July 9, 2019), when it closed at $198.05

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 74.03% from its 52 week closing low of $165.09 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $287.99; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to June 1, 1973)

-- Up 1.53% at today's intraday high

All data as of 12:16:53 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet