Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moody : to Present at Bernstein's Thirty-Sixth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Raymond McDaniel Jr., President & Chief Executive Officer, will speak at Bernstein’s Thirty-Sixth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Mr. McDaniel’s presentation will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Our data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,300 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
10:12aCanada sheds 226,700 jobs in April as COVID-19 weighs -ADP
RE
10:04aMOODY'S ANALYTICS : Offers Free Access to Loan-Level Mortgage and Auto Data
BU
05/20MOODYS CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20MOODY : Lægernes Pension Selects Moody's Analytics for Solvency II Liability Val..
BU
05/19G20 DEBT RELIEF UNLIKELY TO CHANGE A : Moody's
AQ
05/19MOODY'S CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18MOODYS CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Moody's says South Africa's loan guarantee scheme will aid financial stabilit..
RE
05/16Auto Makers Look To China Revival As West Struggles -- WSJ
DJ
05/15Car Makers See Chinese Market Picking Up, Leaving U.S. and Others Behind
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 708 M
EBIT 2020 1 970 M
Net income 2020 1 434 M
Debt 2020 4 198 M
Yield 2020 0,89%
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2021 10,2x
Capitalization 48 055 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 249,92 $
Last Close Price 256,27 $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION7.94%48 055
S&P GLOBAL INC.15.00%75 643
RELX PLC-0.63%44 731
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.13%33 881
EXPERIAN PLC6.11%29 926
MSCI, INC.32.28%28 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group