Moody : to Webcast 2020 Investor Day

02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will host Investor Day on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The event will start at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and is expected to conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. The event will include a discussion of the Company’s operations and financials, feature presentations from Moody's management team and showcase important aspects of the business. A copy of the presentation will be posted on Moody’s Investor Relations website, http://ir.moodys.com, at the start of the event.

In-person attendance is by invitation only; however, the event will be webcast live and can be accessed on Moody’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.moodys.com.

A replay of the event will be available shortly after the event on Moody’s Investor Relations website, http://ir.moodys.com.

For further information about Moody’s Investor Day event, please contact Investor Relations at 1-212-553-4857.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is the parent company of Moody’s Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody’s Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,100 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.


© Business Wire 2020
