Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pandemic must not stop move to scrap Libor, say regulators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:10am EDT

By Huw Jones and Marc Jones

Disruption to markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic must not stop banks from ending their use of the Libor interest rate benchmark by the end of 2021, the Financial Stability Board said on Wednesday.

Libor or London Interbank Offered Rate is used to help price contracts from mortgages to credit cards worth around $400 trillion globally.

Regulators want banks to use rates compiled by central banks after lenders were fined billions of dollars for trying to rig Libor.

"Libor transition remains an essential task that will strengthen the global financial system," said the FSB, which coordinates financial rules for the Group of 20 Economies (G20).

The FSB will publish a report later this month on how to deal with remaining challenges to ending the use of a benchmark.

COVID-19 has highlighted that the underlying markets Libor seeks to measure are no longer sufficiently active, it said.

The most widely used Libor rates rose in March even though central banks were cutting their own interest rates to help mitigate the shock of COVID-19 to markets, the FSB said.

Credit rating agency Moody's said in a report on Wednesday that without a transition plan, otherwise manageable issues such as increased costs and inadequate hedging, become more material and make it difficult to quantify risks.

"One possible result is that contractual obligations effectively convert to a fixed rate indefinitely by simply referring to the last published Libor after its withdrawal," Moody's said in a report.

The longer Libor transition issues go unresolved, the greater the likelihood of parties turning to the courts to resolve disputes, Moody's said.

Despite consistently pushing to drop Libor, officials across markets have used the benchmark in some coronavirus-spurred relief lending schemes.

The U.S. Federal Reserve used Libor for its $600 billion Main Street Lending Program, citing feedback from potential participants that quickly implementing new systems to issue loans based on the Fed's Sofr rate would require diverting resources from challenges related to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Philippa Fletcher; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
06/29MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Enhances CECL Solution to Assess COVID-19 Impact
BU
06/29MOODY : S&P, Moody's and Fitch affirm Gazprom's long-term investment-grade ratin..
AQ
06/28MOODY : BAHAMAS-FINANCE-Opposition party not surprised at downgrade by Moody's
AQ
06/27MOODY : BAHAMAS-FINANCE-Moody's downgrades Bahamas
AQ
06/25MOODY'S : Policies not enough to offset recession risks
AQ
06/25MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Two InsuranceERM Americas Awards
BU
06/24MOODY : RiskFirst PFaroe™DB Solution Wins at Risk Technology Awards
BU
06/24MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins Seven Risk Technology Awards
BU
06/22MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins GlobalCapital Securitization Technology Provider of the..
BU
06/19MOODY : Affirms Triple-A Rating for U.S.
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 772 M - -
Net income 2020 1 451 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 51 516 M 51 516 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 11 363
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 270,57 $
Last Close Price 274,73 $
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION15.72%51 516
S&P GLOBAL INC.20.67%79 372
RELX PLC-1.86%44 563
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-1.50%33 618
EXPERIAN PLC10.46%31 674
IHS MARKIT LTD.0.20%29 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group