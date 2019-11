South Africa is already ranked at sub-investment grade by both S&P and Fitch Ratings, while the last of the three main ratings firms, Moody's, has left it teetering on the edge of "junk" status.

Last month, S&P's South Africa analyst said there was no immediate pressure to change the country's sovereign rating, despite weak economic growth and a growing debt burden.

