Moog : Aircraft Group, Key Systems Supplier for Embraer E175-E2

East Aurora, NY - Feb 10. 2020 - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) - is pleased to be part of the recent Embraer E175-E2 first flight, the newest addition to the E2 family.

Moog Aircraft Group supplies the full Fly-By-Wire flight control system, consisting of flight control computers and all the hydraulic actuators of primary surfaces, spoilers and ground spoilers, and supplies the same hardware for the other E2 variants - the E190-E2 and the E195-E2.



'We're delighted to support Embraer on the third variant in this market-leading family of aircraft. We look forward to another successful flight test campaign and certification program,' said Paul Otto, Business Unit General Manager at Moog Aircraft Group.



With a max speed of Mach 0.82, comfortable seating for 80-90 people, and a double-digit reduction in fuel burn, the E175-E2 is setting a new standard for fuel efficiency and comfort for an aircraft of its size.



For more information on other systems and services that Moog Aircraft Group provides, please visit: www.moog.com/aircraft.



About Moog:

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.