Moog : Announces Virtual Investors Day

July 29th, 2020

East Aurora, NY -- Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that the company will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Presentations will be given by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Scannell and members of Moog's senior management team. Video participation is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts.



For public access to the audio webcast and slides, visit the Investor Relations section of Moog's website at www.moog.com/investors/communications approximately 10 minutes before the start of the event. An event replay will be available approximately four hours after the event's completion and will be archived for 60 days.



For further information about Moog's Investor Day event, please contact Investor Relations at investorday2020@moog.com.



Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

