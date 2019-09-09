Moog : DSEI 2019 Announcement

Moog Exhibits Key Solutions to the Defence and Aerospace Audience at DSEI 2019

London, England (9 Sept. 2019) - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will highlight land and air defence solutions to an audience of roughly 35,000 industry professionals attending the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) tradeshow in London, England. Moog's key defence technologies to be featured at DSEI include flexible missile turrets,Foreign Object Debris (FOD) detection systems, motion control and power and data products. Moog will be exhibiting from 10 - 13 September in booth #S9-101.

The innovative Flexible Missile Platform (FMP) will be among several Moog solutions on display including the Tarsier® FOD detection system, and a selection of motion control and power and data products.

DSEI 2019 will be held at the ExCeL Convention Center. This event aims to connect governments, national armed forces, industry leaders, and the global defence/security supply chain. Seminars and conferences led by industry experts offer stimulating discussion and debate on topics pertinent to the defence and security sector, which provides a setting for high-level networking and interaction. Moog will be one of over 1,600 exhibitors from 69 different countries at this year's show.



About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, and marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. Additional information about the Moog Defense Sector can be found at www.moog.com/defence.