Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moog Inc    MOG.A

MOOG INC

(MOG.A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/09 04:00:07 pm
83.54 USD   +0.98%
04:22pMOOG : DSEI 2019 Announcement
PU
09/05MOOG AT THE SPS 2019 : Smart Customized Solutions for Complex Motion
PU
08/14MOOG INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moog : DSEI 2019 Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:22pm EDT
Moog Exhibits Key Solutions to the Defence and Aerospace Audience at DSEI 2019

Moog to display mission critical, motion control solutions and products for air and land platforms

London, England (9 Sept. 2019) - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will highlight land and air defence solutions to an audience of roughly 35,000 industry professionals attending the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) tradeshow in London, England. Moog's key defence technologies to be featured at DSEI include flexible missile turrets,Foreign Object Debris (FOD) detection systems, motion control and power and data products. Moog will be exhibiting from 10 - 13 September in booth #S9-101.

The innovative Flexible Missile Platform (FMP) will be among several Moog solutions on display including the Tarsier® FOD detection system, and a selection of motion control and power and data products.
  • The FMP is a missile, mission, and platform agnostic turreted weapon system, designed to meet the evolving anti-tank/anti-air missions currently conducted or envisioned by many of today's military forces. FMP fully leverages Moog's highly robust Weapons Stores Management System technologies that maximize interoperability, enabling overmatch for our warfighters.
  • Tarsier's intuitive design allows for the runway to remain open and operational during service, support and installation - creating a safe, FOD free environment for airfield operations.
  • Moog's motion control and power and data product line includes slip rings, torque motors, brushless DC motors, solenoids and fibre optic devices slip rings utilized in military and aerospace markets. Moog defence experts will be available to discuss how these solutions are engineered to meet customer needs.

DSEI 2019 will be held at the ExCeL Convention Center. This event aims to connect governments, national armed forces, industry leaders, and the global defence/security supply chain. Seminars and conferences led by industry experts offer stimulating discussion and debate on topics pertinent to the defence and security sector, which provides a setting for high-level networking and interaction. Moog will be one of over 1,600 exhibitors from 69 different countries at this year's show.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, and marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. Additional information about the Moog Defense Sector can be found at www.moog.com/defence.

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 20:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOOG INC
04:22pMOOG : DSEI 2019 Announcement
PU
09/05MOOG AT THE SPS 2019 : Smart Customized Solutions for Complex Motion
PU
08/14MOOG INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/26MOOG : Announces Cash Dividend
PU
07/26MOOG : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23MOOG : Receives Fourth Consecutive Supplier Quality Award from Raytheon's Integr..
PU
07/10MOOG : to Participate in Metal Form China 2019 Trade Show
PU
06/27MOOG : Traceable Material Properties with VeriPart
PU
05/14MOOG INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13MOOG : For Auto Test labs, Moog's New Solutions Go Beyond Servo Valve
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 881 M
EBIT 2019 289 M
Net income 2019 180 M
Debt 2019 721 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 2 885 M
Chart MOOG INC
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 99,50  $
Last Close Price 82,73  $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Scannell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald R. Fishback Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Richard A. Aubrecht Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOOG INC6.78%2 885
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.55%115 352
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION47.63%109 164
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION50.17%62 226
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION22.56%55 519
RAYTHEON24.20%53 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group