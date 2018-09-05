Moog : Focal Releases New Subsea Qualified 922-DSLH Modem

Moog Focal announces the latest addition to its Model 922 family of robust optical and copper communications products for subsea oilfields. The Model 922-DSLH is a combined DSL and optical fiber modem with integrated managed Ethernet switch and serial gateway. Qualified to API 17F and ISO 13628-6 standards with a design life in excess of 20 years, the Model 922-DSLH has been successfully fielded in a number of BOP and subsea production control systems, and proposed for emerging IWOCS and ROV solutions.

The Model 922-DSLH is a multi-functional card providing reliable and redundant long distance communication capability to support subsea umbilical applications, including twisted pair, AC or DC power lines and up to 200 km of optical fiber. This highly flexible communication technology easily integrates into new or existing Subsea Electronic Modules (SEM) design infrastructure. The advanced and compact design supports the replacement of legacy systems in the field that are reaching the end of their operational design life, thereby helping to reduce costs. Custom designs are available to support the upgrade of subsea communication systems that require a smaller design footprint or are no longer supported by the original electronics manufacturer. The Model 922-DSLH is the latest addition to the Moog Focal family of SOC products joining the 922-QSS Quad Serial Server, 922-MES Managed Ethernet Switch, and 922-FOM Fiber Optic Modem.

About Focal Technologies



Focal Technologies, a Moog Inc. Company, (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), specializes in providing electrical slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, hydraulic utility swivels, fiber optic multiplexers, and subsea communication solutions for the worldwide marine industry including ROV, oil and gas, seismic, FPSO turret and oceanographic applications.

About Moog



Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures highly reliable products and solutions using motion control and power/data technologies. We combine world-class technologies with expert consultative service in a range of applications in, industrial machinery, marine, energy, medical, simulation, and test industries, to name a few. We help performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Group, with fiscal year 2017 sales of $843 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A and MOG.B), which has sales of US $2.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.moog.com/industrial.