Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moog Inc    MOG.A

MOOG INC (MOG.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Moog : Helps Machine Builder Switch from Hydraulic to Electric Control for Speed, Savings and Repeatability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

19 September 2018

Moog has helped Thailand-based SMC Corporation Ltd. produce an electric injection blow molding model that is cleaner (e.g., reducing the potential for oil spills) and consumes less energy than legacy hydraulic machines. Manufacturers of blow molding units and injection stretch blow models are increasingly moving away from all-hydraulic designs, say industry watchers.

SMC implemented hybrid electric actuation on its injection blow molding machines, so customers would have the power of a hydraulic machine for faster mold transport or clamp up, with programmable servomotors for repeatability. SMC chose Moog to replace the hydraulic motor operating the turntable on its 135IB injection blow molding machine with a Moog electric servo motor. The 135IB was a large machine with an injection mold clamping force of 1,200 kN and a blow mold clamping force of 300 kN.

Moog engineers helped to size and select the right Moog servo motor and servo drive, and integrate it with a Moog Machine Controller M400 series. The result was increased machine performance with higher speed, shorter cycle time, and better accuracy and repeatability.

'Moog's technical support was as important to making the shift from hydraulic to electric as its technology,' said Thammarat Pitakchat, electrical engineer at SMC Corporation.

After completing the 135IB project, SMC decided to upgrade its smaller injection blow molding machine 85IB and 65IB. Similar to the 135IB, the 85IB and 65IB have hydraulic motors that rotate the machine turntable but with lower injection mold clamping force at 880 kN and 565 kN respectively. SMC selected Moog's new generation modular machine controller MC Series 600, which provides closed-loop controls for all the machine axes.

'With the Moog Machine Controller series, operating the machine is easier and more intuitive with a touch-screen interface,' said Prasit Painok, Head of SMC's Technical Service Team. 'As for servicing the machine, one operator can conveniently service the machine, instead of the two operators it took for our older model IB.'

Caption: Moog's new generation modular machine controller MC Series 600 provides closed-loop controls for all of the axes on SMC Corporation's electric injection blow molding machine.

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 18:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOOG INC
08:08pMOOG : Helps Machine Builder Switch from Hydraulic to Electric Control for Speed..
PU
04:48pMOOG : Animatics Introduces the Low Temperature Range (LTR) SmartMotor
PU
09/18MOOG : MILITARY $3.34 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Moog
AQ
09/17MOOG : MILITARY $164,028 Federal Contract Awarded to Moog
AQ
09/14ROTOR, AIR CONDITION; YLN/HELICOPTER : 0075653787; nsn: 1660-013031979
AQ
09/14MOOG : MILITARY $47,902 Federal Contract Awarded to Moog
AQ
09/13MOOG : Puts Motion in Dark Rides at IAAPA’s Euro Attractions Show 2018
PU
09/12MOOG : MILITARY $98,137 Federal Contract Awarded to Moog
AQ
09/11MOOG : MILITARY $58,186 Federal Contract Awarded to Moog
AQ
09/11MOOG : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Oklahoma (Sept. 11)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11What Is The Better Buy? A Defense Sector ETF Or Lockheed Martin? 
07/27Moog Inc. (MOG.A) CEO John Scannell on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
07/27Moog down 8% post Q3 results 
07/27Moog declares $0.25 dividend 
07/27Moog misses by $0.01, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 705 M
EBIT 2018 223 M
Net income 2018 97,8 M
Debt 2018 699 M
Yield 2018 0,60%
P/E ratio 2018 31,05
P/E ratio 2019 16,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 2 996 M
Chart MOOG INC
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 93,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Scannell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald R. Fishback Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Peter J. Gundermann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOOG INC-4.91%2 956
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.41%110 221
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.70%96 638
GENERAL DYNAMICS0.57%59 976
RAYTHEON9.13%58 481
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION1.34%54 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.