Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moog Inc.    MOG.A

MOOG INC.

(MOG.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moog : Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Achieves Level D Certification for Full Flight Simulator Developed with Moog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 02:44am EST
Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Achieves Level D Certification for Full Flight Simulator Developed with Moog

East Aurora, N.Y. - February 24, 2020 - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance motion control products and solutions, has supplied motion and control loading systems to Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Co., Ltd. for the Chinese firm's first A320 full flight simulator. The simulator recently achieved a Level D flight simulation training device certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The simulator is China's first independently developed Level D flight simulator, which fills the country's need for flight simulators engineered domestically.

As China's airline industry grows, the country's demand for pilots is rising. China expects to become the world's largest single market for pilot training over the next 20 years. According to the Financial Times, 'Boeing predicts China will need will need 110,000 new pilots in the years through to 2035.' These pilots will need training programs each year. Flight simulators, which are an indispensable part of flight training, play a crucial role in reducing risk and costs. Though there is huge potential for China's flight simulator industry, few domestic companies independently develop high-end flight simulators.

In 2017, Tianjin HYLT made a strategic decision to self-fund development of its Level D flight simulation training device. After discussions and evaluations, Tianjin HYLT signed a contract with Moog for motion and control loading systems. Moog is the world's first manufacturer of electric motion systems and electric control loading systems for use in flight simulators. It boasts unique technical expertise and significant market share worldwide. Its offerings are widely used by major domestic airlines.

'The two subsystems offered by Moog have always shown extremely high performance and stability, saving much time and effort,' said Mr. Gu Zengwei, chairman of Tianjin HYLT. 'Moog's after-sales and engineering teams provided support and advice when needed, giving our team confidence and assurance during the development process. Our engineering teams agree that Moog was the perfect choice during the development of this Level D simulator.'

A View of the A320D Simulator's Cockpit

'Moog is proud to be the supplier of key subsystems for China's first domestically produced Level D flight simulator. Helping the growing Chinese market is one of Moog's strategic priorities,' said William Opie, general manager of Moog's Industrial Solutions & Services business. 'More than 90 percent of the approximately 200 Level D simulators used in China include Moog products.'

Staff of Tianjin HYLT Pictured with the A320D Simulator

According to Mr. Opie, discussions about adding extra features to the Level D flight simulator are underway. The ongoing cooperation between Tianjin HYLT and Moog to meet China's demand for commercial pilot training will, according to Tianjin HYLT's chairman, drive the growth of China's flight simulator market.

About Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology

Established in 2003, Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the research, development, production and sale of aviation simulation devices.

About Moog

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures high performance motion control products, solutions and services combining electric, hydraulic, and hybrid technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, simulation and test markets. We help performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog's Industrial Systems segment, with fiscal year 2019 sales of US $928 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), which had fiscal year 2019 sales of US $2.9 billion. For more information, please visit. www.moogsimulation.com

Disclaimer

MOOG Inc. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOOG INC.
02:44aMOOG : Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Achieves Level D Certification..
PU
02/13MOOG INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11MOOG : Aircraft Group, Key Systems Supplier for Embraer E175-E2
PU
01/24MOOG : Q1 fy2020
PU
01/24MOOG : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/21MOOG INC. : quaterly earnings release
2019Boeing Weighs Cutting or Halting 737 MAX Production -- Update
DJ
2019MOOG : Acquires SureFly® Technology
PU
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 049 M
EBIT 2020 295 M
Net income 2020 191 M
Debt 2020 776 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 2 881 M
Chart MOOG INC.
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 97,33  $
Last Close Price 85,27  $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Scannell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Walter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Peter J. Gundermann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOOG INC.-0.07%2 881
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.18%129 772
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.87%120 613
RAYTHEON1.11%61 864
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION6.12%61 189
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.38%54 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group