Moog : Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Achieves Level D Certification for Full Flight Simulator Developed with Moog

East Aurora, N.Y. - February 24, 2020 - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance motion control products and solutions, has supplied motion and control loading systems to Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Co., Ltd. for the Chinese firm's first A320 full flight simulator. The simulator recently achieved a Level D flight simulation training device certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The simulator is China's first independently developed Level D flight simulator, which fills the country's need for flight simulators engineered domestically.

As China's airline industry grows, the country's demand for pilots is rising. China expects to become the world's largest single market for pilot training over the next 20 years. According to the Financial Times, 'Boeing predicts China will need will need 110,000 new pilots in the years through to 2035.' These pilots will need training programs each year. Flight simulators, which are an indispensable part of flight training, play a crucial role in reducing risk and costs. Though there is huge potential for China's flight simulator industry, few domestic companies independently develop high-end flight simulators.



In 2017, Tianjin HYLT made a strategic decision to self-fund development of its Level D flight simulation training device. After discussions and evaluations, Tianjin HYLT signed a contract with Moog for motion and control loading systems. Moog is the world's first manufacturer of electric motion systems and electric control loading systems for use in flight simulators. It boasts unique technical expertise and significant market share worldwide. Its offerings are widely used by major domestic airlines.



'The two subsystems offered by Moog have always shown extremely high performance and stability, saving much time and effort,' said Mr. Gu Zengwei, chairman of Tianjin HYLT. 'Moog's after-sales and engineering teams provided support and advice when needed, giving our team confidence and assurance during the development process. Our engineering teams agree that Moog was the perfect choice during the development of this Level D simulator.'