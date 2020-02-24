Moog : Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Achieves Level D Certification for Full Flight Simulator Developed with Moog

Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Achieves Level D Certification for Full Flight Simulator Developed with Moog
East Aurora, N.Y. - February 24, 2020 - Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance motion control products and solutions, has supplied motion and control loading systems to Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Co., Ltd. for the Chinese firm's first A320 full flight simulator. The simulator recently achieved a Level D flight simulation training device certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The simulator is China's first independently developed Level D flight simulator, which fills the country's need for flight simulators engineered domestically.
As China's airline industry grows, the country's demand for pilots is rising. China expects to become the world's largest single market for pilot training over the next 20 years. According to the Financial Times, 'Boeing predicts China will need will need 110,000 new pilots in the years through to 2035.' These pilots will need training programs each year. Flight simulators, which are an indispensable part of flight training, play a crucial role in reducing risk and costs. Though there is huge potential for China's flight simulator industry, few domestic companies independently develop high-end flight simulators.
In 2017, Tianjin HYLT made a strategic decision to self-fund development of its Level D flight simulation training device. After discussions and evaluations, Tianjin HYLT signed a contract with Moog for motion and control loading systems. Moog is the world's first manufacturer of electric motion systems and electric control loading systems for use in flight simulators. It boasts unique technical expertise and significant market share worldwide. Its offerings are widely used by major domestic airlines.
'The two subsystems offered by Moog have always shown extremely high performance and stability, saving much time and effort,' said Mr. Gu Zengwei, chairman of Tianjin HYLT. 'Moog's after-sales and engineering teams provided support and advice when needed, giving our team confidence and assurance during the development process. Our engineering teams agree that Moog was the perfect choice during the development of this Level D simulator.'
'Moog is proud to be the supplier of key subsystems for China's first domestically produced Level D flight simulator. Helping the growing Chinese market is one of Moog's strategic priorities,' said William Opie, general manager of Moog's Industrial Solutions & Services business. 'More than 90 percent of the approximately 200 Level D simulators used in China include Moog products.'
According to Mr. Opie, discussions about adding extra features to the Level D flight simulator are underway. The ongoing cooperation between Tianjin HYLT and Moog to meet China's demand for commercial pilot training will, according to Tianjin HYLT's chairman, drive the growth of China's flight simulator market.
Established in 2003, Tianjin HYLT Aviation Science & Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the research, development, production and sale of aviation simulation devices.
Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures high performance motion control products, solutions and services combining electric, hydraulic, and hybrid technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, simulation and test markets. We help performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog's Industrial Systems segment, with fiscal year 2019 sales of US $928 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), which had fiscal year 2019 sales of US $2.9 billion. For more information, please visit. www.moogsimulation.com
