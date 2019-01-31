Log in
Moog Inc    MOG.A

MOOG INC (MOG.A)
My previous session
01/31 04:00:00 pm
89.37 USD   +3.64%
04:31pMOOG : to Present at Cowen & Company Aerospace and Defense Conference on February 6, 2019
BU
01/25MOOG : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/25MOOG : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
Moog : to Present at Cowen & Company Aerospace and Defense Conference on February 6, 2019

0
01/31/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Don Fishback, CFO, will present at the 40th Annual Cowen & Co. Aerospace and Defense Conference on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Listeners can access the audio live over the Internet at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting to download and install any necessary audio software. The audio will be archived on our website for 30 days.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment.

Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 875 M
EBIT 2019 288 M
Net income 2019 185 M
Debt 2019 617 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,13
P/E ratio 2020 14,65
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 3 006 M
Chart MOOG INC
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 94,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Scannell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald R. Fishback Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Richard A. Aubrecht Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOOG INC11.29%3 006
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.67%102 846
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.39%82 958
GENERAL DYNAMICS11.95%50 615
RAYTHEON11.66%48 794
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.39%48 756
