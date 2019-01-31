Moog : to Present at Cowen & Company Aerospace and Defense Conference on February 6, 2019

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Don Fishback, CFO, will present at the 40th Annual Cowen & Co. Aerospace and Defense Conference on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Listeners can access the audio live over the Internet at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting to download and install any necessary audio software. The audio will be archived on our website for 30 days.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment.

Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

