MORC HOLD : Morphic Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Morphic Holding, Inc. (“Morphic”), a biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on June 27, 2019 under the symbol “MORF.” The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Morphic, are expected to be approximately $90.0 million. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock.

Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on June 26, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com, from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (631) 592-5973 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; from BMO Capital Markets Corp. at 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email to bmoprospectus@bmo.com; or from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, or by calling (800) 326-5897, or by emailing cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Morphic

Morphic Therapeutic, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company applying its proprietary insights into integrins to discover and develop a pipeline of potentially first-in-class oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. Morphic has developed an exclusive technology platform by leveraging its unique understanding of integrin structure and biology to develop novel product candidates designed to achieve the potency, high selectivity and pharmaceutical properties required for oral administration. Morphic Therapeutic, Inc. is the wholly-owned operating unit of Morphic Holding, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005871/en/