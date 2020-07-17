China's Wuhan declares red alert as floods disrupt supply chains

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - The central Chinese city of
Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared
red alerts on Friday as heavy rain threatened to swell rivers
and lakes and bring more disruption across the countryside and
to global commerce.
Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze river where the novel
coronavirus emerged late last year, warned residents to take
precautions as water levels fast approached their maximum
guaranteed safety level.
The giant Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding
back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, is more
than 10 metres higher than its warning level, with inflows now
at more than 50,000 cubic metres a second.
The Poyang lake in Jiangxi province, which is formed from
the overspill of the Yangtze, is 2.5 metres higher than its
warning level. It has expanded by more than 2,000 square
kilometres during thus flood season, and parts of the
surrounding town have been inundated.
Further east, the Tai lake near Shanghai has also declared a
red alert after its water level rose to nearly a metre higher
than its safe level.
The summer rainy season brings floods to China almost every
year but the impact of the disruption they cause is being felt
further afield as Chinese goods become more important in supply
chains of items such as personal protective equipment (PPE).
"It's just creating another major roadblock here in terms of
PPE getting into the United States - it is the worst of times
for it to happen but that's what we're dealing with right now,"
said Michael Einhorn, president of Dealmed, a U.S. medical
supply distributor, which sources disposable lab coats and other
products from Wuhan and nearby regions.
"We cannot get product out for over a week, which is a very
long time in our business," he said, adding that the delays
could last another two or three weeks.
Economic activity in parts of China, especially construction
and steel and cement demand, continues to be hurt by the
flooding, analysts say, suggesting some loss of momentum after a
stronger than expected bounce in the second quarter from the
coronavirus crisis.
"We estimate recent floods in Yangtze River regions could
lead to a gross drag of 0.4-0.8 percentage points on
third-quarter GDP growth," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a
note to clients on Friday.
