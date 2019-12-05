Log in
MORGAN STANLEY

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report  
12/04 04:02:56 pm
48.84 USD   +1.52%
02:48aEarnings Contract at More Firms In the S&P -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aLenders Face Post-Libor Pitfalls -- WSJ
DJ
12/04MORGAN STANLEY : rates RIO as Equal-weight
AQ
Earnings Contract at More Firms In the S&P -- WSJ

0
12/05/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Akane Otani

Investors who have shrugged off tepid earnings growth this year have leaned on the argument that the majority of S&P 500 companies have wound up beating analysts' expectations. Morgan Stanley's wealth-management unit isn't sold on that argument.

The money manager found in an analysis of earnings that more than a third of S&P 500 companies have posted a year-over-year decline in earnings in 2019. The last times the share of companies posting contracting earnings was that high: 2009, 2008 and 2002, all periods when the broader economy, plus the stock market, were in decline.

Will stocks buck the trend this time around? Morgan Stanley Wealth Management isn't betting on it.

Both economic and earnings growth have "slowed materially this year and are apt to weigh on U.S. stocks," Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, wrote in a note Monday.

The Russell 2000, which tracks shares of smaller, more domestically focused companies, has continued to trail behind the S&P 500 this year -- potentially pointing to a lack of enthusiasm among investors about U.S. growth. And while Morgan Stanley Wealth Management believes populist movements around the world will help drive fiscal policy that will spur growth in places like Europe and Japan, it isn't as optimistic that the U.S. will get such a boost in 2020.

Given the dim outlook, it isn't surprising that the money manager has one of the lowest year-end targets on Wall Street. Other firms, including BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup and Bank of America, are expecting U.S. stocks will churn out gains in the single-digit percentage range next year. But Morgan Stanley Wealth Management sees the S&P 500 potentially ending 2020 at 3000, below where it is currently trading, and ending this year at 2750.

For that to happen, the S&P 500 would have to fall 12% from Wednesday's closing level between now and year-end -- something that seems unlikely at the moment, given the stock market's historical performance in December.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.53% 27649.78 Delayed Quote.18.53%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.52% 48.84 Delayed Quote.21.34%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 8296.529366 Delayed Quote.32.76%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.54% 8566.671901 Delayed Quote.30.60%
S&P 500 0.63% 3112.76 Delayed Quote.24.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 40 137 M
EBIT 2019 10 736 M
Net income 2019 8 140 M
Debt 2019 150 B
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 9,81x
P/E ratio 2020 9,47x
EV / Sales2019 5,72x
EV / Sales2020 5,61x
Capitalization 79 052 M
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 52,96  $
Last Close Price 48,84  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY21.34%79 052
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.27.05%76 462
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION17.17%62 983
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED35.98%34 623
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.8.58%21 014
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.32.63%15 772
Categories
