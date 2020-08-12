Health Care Up Amid Growth Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated back into "growth" niches of the market, including biotechnology.

Moderna agreed to provide the U.S. government 100 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in exchange for more than $1.5 billion, the latest attempt by the U.S., which has already secured hundreds of millions of doses, to secure access to inoculations in the event of their approval.

"The contract provides further confidence that Moderna can supply and produce vaccine at scale," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Doctors, nursing homes and federal officials are scrambling to get rapid-response Covid-19 antigen testing supplies from Quidel Corp. and Becton Dickinson, companies who received emergency approval for their machines, after delays in results hampered efforts to get Covid-19 outbreaks under control.

