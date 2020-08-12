Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 08/12 10:59:54 pm
51.6950 USD   -0.16%
05:16pHealth Care Up Amid Growth Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09:38aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Orsted, Foxconn
08:45aZALANDO : Morgan Stanley remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Health Care Up Amid Growth Bias -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated back into "growth" niches of the market, including biotechnology.

Moderna agreed to provide the U.S. government 100 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in exchange for more than $1.5 billion, the latest attempt by the U.S., which has already secured hundreds of millions of doses, to secure access to inoculations in the event of their approval.

"The contract provides further confidence that Moderna can supply and produce vaccine at scale," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Doctors, nursing homes and federal officials are scrambling to get rapid-response Covid-19 antigen testing supplies from Quidel Corp. and Becton Dickinson, companies who received emergency approval for their machines, after delays in results hampered efforts to get Covid-19 outbreaks under control.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MORGAN STANLEY
05:16pHealth Care Up Amid Growth Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09:38aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Orsted, Foxconn
08:45aZALANDO : Morgan Stanley remains Neutral
MD
07:32aMORGAN STANLEY : Launches Sustainable Solutions Accelerator to Address Global Su..
BU
06:56aRWE to kick off sale UK wind farm stake after summer - sources
RE
04:20aInvestors revalue Chinese tech giants after U.S. ban
RE
02:48aGM Finance Chief Leaves for Role at Payments Firm Stripe -- WSJ
DJ
02:00aMARKETS SECOND-GUESS POLICY ROLLBACK : Mike Dolan
RE
08/11MORGAN STANLEY : rates CGF as Equal-weight
AQ
08/11MORGAN STANLEY : rates FBU as Equal-weight
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 184 M - -
Net income 2020 7 704 M - -
Net Debt 2020 129 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 81 645 M 81 645 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 61 596
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 58,94 $
Last Close Price 51,78 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY1.29%81 645
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.94%75 723
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED22.89%53 480
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.71.43%52 562
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.49%45 051
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.92%24 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group