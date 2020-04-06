Morgan Stanley : Announces Grant to the Child Mind Institute to Support Children's Mental Health During the COVID-19 Crisis

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced a grant to support the Child Mind Institute’s multi-channel COVID-19 response initiative, which will broadly distribute clinical expertise and evidence-based best practices in mental health to bring critical resources to parents and caregivers during this time. The Child Mind Institute is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders, and a founding member of the Morgan Staley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health.

Building upon the Firm’s previously announced COVID-19 relief efforts, this $250,000 grant will work to provide digital mental health resources for children, adolescents and young adults during this global health crisis, with a focus on vulnerable communities who traditionally lack access to these resources. Specific offerings include: Facebook Live video chats with expert clinicians, remote evaluations and telemedicine, phone consultations for follow up and daily parenting tips via email. Using Morgan Stanley’s tenured community-partnerships and a broad-based media strategy, the Child Mind Institute will continue to develop and share evidence-based content and accessible resources to help families navigate this crisis.

“COVID-19 is presenting daily challenges to the mental health and well-being of families and children everywhere and, through this commitment, we have a unique opportunity to ensure help reaches those who traditionally lack access to critical resources during this trying time,” said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. “In line with Morgan Stanley’s longstanding commitment to supporting children’s well-being, this grant will amplify the Child Mind Institute’s abilities to assist families navigating this crisis and offer additional support for children who need specialized clinical care — now more than ever.”

“As this crisis unfolds, the stress and uncertainty of this situation can have a major impact on the mental health of children, teens and their parents,” said Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, MD, President and Medical Director of the Child Mind Institute. “In partnership with Morgan Stanley, we are grateful that we can help bring crucial and timely resources to those who are struggling and at risk during this challenging time for all families.”

The Child Mind Institute has created a centralized destination for COVID-19 content on its website in English at https://childmind.org/coping-during-covid-19-resources-for-parents/ and in Spanish at https://childmind.org/enfrentar-el-covid-19-recursos-para-padres/ which will be updated daily and includes specific articles, videos and links to additional content so parents and other caregivers can easily access relevant information and tools to help them manage their children’s mental health, well-being and social adjustment through COVID-19.

This grant is a part of the Firm’s previously announced $10 million commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts, supporting critical frontline medical responders globally as well as community providers serving those economically impacted by the crisis. This commitment followed an initial contribution from the Firm and its employees of $1 million to charities supporting the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China.

