Morgan Stanley : Announces that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held in a Virtual Meeting Format

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced that due to public health concerns resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in light of the guidance from local, state and federal governments, the location of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”), to be held on May 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, has been changed to a virtual meeting format only, via audio webcast, and will not be held at a physical location (“Virtual Annual Meeting”).

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders of record as of March 23, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Virtual Annual Meeting. To attend and participate in the Virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders should go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MS2020 and enter their 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card, notice or voting instruction form. Shareholders may vote and submit questions during the Virtual Annual Meeting.

Only one shareholder per 16-digit control number can access the Virtual Annual Meeting. Those who are not a shareholder or without a control number may attend the Virtual Annual Meeting as guests, but they will not have the option to participate during the Virtual Annual Meeting. An archive will be available on our investor relations site after the meeting.

Whether or not they intend to attend the meeting, we urge shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting.

