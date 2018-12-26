Morgan Stanley : Brokers Fight to Keep Pay Perks

By Gabriel T. Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Brokers won their fight against the controversial fiduciary rule. Now, a battle is brewing over a new proposal by securities regulators that would require them to cut back on sales incentives tied to customer advice.

The battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission will play out in 2019. Major brokerages including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Fidelity Investments are pressing the SEC to let them maintain current broker pay practices, arguing the plan could limit the products and services they provide.

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, meanwhile, is staking his legacy on changes that would require more broker disclosures and limit sales incentives.

The proposal says that brokers should avoid "compensation incentives for employees to favor one type of product over another" and suggests pay for brokers be based on "neutral factors" such as the amount of time and complexity of the work involved. Brokers claim such a system could put their business model at risk.

"What [investors] don't want is hidden incentives or incentives that are clearly inconsistent with making a recommendation that is in the interests of their clients," Mr. Clayton said at a December Senate hearing. But depending on their structure, some incentives are appropriate, he added: "You have to get paid."

The industry is hopeful Mr. Clayton's statements mean the SEC won't force brokers to eliminate all forms of variable compensation, but instead boost disclosure of pay arrangements and weed out some extreme practices such as sales contests.

Most brokerages pay their employees more for selling certain products over others, depending on how lucrative they are. This practice can result in customers paying more for products and services than they need to, though brokers defend the practice as the only way to reasonably offer a range of investment options. Without assurances their pay practices comply with government regulations, investment firms say they could stop offering certain products to avoid possible legal liability.

"If you have the same incentive for the adviser for mutual funds and annuities, you'll sell mostly mutual funds, because annuities are so much harder to sell," said Kent Mason, a partner at Davis and Harman LLP who represents brokerages.

The SEC's rule-making effort is aimed at raising the standard of conduct for brokers so that investment advice is in the best interests of their customers. It does so by setting guidelines for brokers to disclose and mitigate possible conflicts of interest, a category that may include pay bumps based on a broker's ability to bring in new business.

It comes after a lengthy parallel process by the Labor Department, whose fiduciary rule for retirement-investment advice was struck down by a federal appeals court in March. Some brokerages, such as Edward Jones, had changed their compensation schemes and product offerings to accommodate that rule, including by banning their advisers from selling mutual funds on commission. Brokers are looking to avoid having to make similar changes to comply with the SEC rule.

To advocates of a tougher rule, pay incentives call into question whether a product is being presented to a customer for their benefit or for the broker's.

"Brokerage firms artificially create all sorts of perverse incentives to encourage brokers to make certain recommendations that are very profitable for the firm and the broker, even if they aren't really good for the customer," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) at the December hearing.

Brokerages have made their case to the agency in meetings and phone calls with SEC staff and in a flurry of public-comment letters. They hope the final rule will say there are many ways to measure the performance of brokers for compensation purposes, and that existing pay arrangements don't violate the rules.

"The idea that being in business and trying to grow assets is a conflict is crazy," one broker said. "Everyone has talked to the SEC about that part of it."

Barbara Roper, director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America, is opposed to the plan and said she doesn't think it significantly changes how brokerage firms interact with customers. "The only place it requires brokers to consider costs is in identical asset classes, which is the most obvious possible place," she said.

Write to Gabriel T. Rubin at gabriel.rubin@wsj.com