Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Morgan Stanley : Capital Partners to Sell Vet Hospital Business, Say Sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 07:02pm EDT

By William Louch and Laura Cooper

The North American private-equity arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management has agreed to sell veterinary clinic chain Pathway Vet Alliance LLC to consumer-focused buyout firm TSG Consumer Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.

Although details of the transaction couldn't be learned at press time, the company was expected to trade hands for at least $2 billion, including debt, said other people with knowledge of the deal.

The transaction is one of a limited number of mergers and acquisitions to move forward in an environment still adjusting to the market upheaval of recent weeks.

Fears about the economic effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the world economy has led to wild swings in the stock market over the past five days, with the volatility making it harder to value and finance deals.

Large leveraged buyouts often depend heavily on the buyers' ability to obtain debt, often in the form of syndicated loans or high-yield financing. However, bankers and deal attorneys say the availability of such debt has all but frozen over the past week as certain lenders reassess risk. It is unclear how much debt TSG plans to use to finance the deal.

Investors typically view pet-care companies as relatively safe bets in a downturn, however. Such businesses have attracted billions of dollars in recent years from private-equity firms and corporate acquirers eager to tap into a fast-growing yet fragmented market fueled by increased consumer spending on pets.

Pet owners in the U.S. are expected to spend nearly $100 billion on their pets this year on everything from pet food to toys, an increase of around $5 billion on last year, according to research produced by the American Pet Products Association. Nearly a third of this expenditure is estimated to go toward paying vet bills, the research shows.

These trends have attracted large companies to the sector, including Mars Inc., best known for its candy bars, and consumer-focused investor JAB Holding Co., which owns Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Last year, for example, JAB bought a stake in Compassion-First Pet Hospitals, a chain of U.S. vet clinics, in a $1.22 billion deal. Mars bought pet health business AniCura Holding AB for close to EUR2 billion the year before.

A sale at the proposed valuation stands to generate a big windfall for New York-based Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, which bought a stake in the business in 2016. The firm typically invests in midmarket businesses valued between $100 million and $750 million.

Under Morgan Stanley's ownership, Pathway has expanded rapidly. The Austin, Texas-based company owned and operated more than 30 veterinary hospitals when Morgan Stanley first invested. Since then, the company has been on an acquisition spree, rapidly consolidating veterinary clinics across the U.S. In 2019 alone, Pathway bought 79 new vet practices, bringing its network of vet hospitals to more than 240 across 35 states, according to Pathway's website.

San Francisco-based buyout firm TSG made its name backing consumer and retail companies, including beer business Pabst Brewing Co., health club Planet Fitness Inc. and drive-through coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee.

The firm's success backing well-known consumer brands has enabled it to amass ever larger buyout funds, including a $4 billion fund that closed last year. TSG also has expanded into new markets, opening its first office outside of the U.S. in London last year in a bid to increase deal flow in the region.

Write to William Louch at william.louch@wsj.com and Laura Cooper at laura.cooper@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MORGAN STANLEY
07:02pMORGAN STANLEY : Capital Partners to Sell Vet Hospital Business, Say Sources
DJ
03/12MORGAN STANLEY : rates TCL as Equal-weight
AQ
03/12MORGAN STANLEY : rates RHC as Equal-weight
AQ
03/08Lessons From the Dot-Com Bust -- Journal Report
DJ
03/08Citigroup splits Buffalo, NY, trading staff as coronavirus precaution
RE
03/08MORGAN STANLEY : rates IAG as Equal-weight
AQ
03/08Wall Street coronavirus contingency plans - the state of play
RE
03/06UNITEDHEALTH, CAMPBELL SOUP, JPMORGA : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/06MORGAN STANLEY : Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
AQ
03/06In London and NY, banks send staff home and to other locations as virus sprea..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 413 M
EBIT 2020 11 633 M
Net income 2020 8 411 M
Debt 2020 141 B
Yield 2020 4,00%
P/E ratio 2020 6,94x
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
EV / Sales2020 4,84x
EV / Sales2021 4,66x
Capitalization 59 973 M
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 57,98  $
Last Close Price 37,50  $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-38.75%59 973
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.-22.95%63 847
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-28.78%43 564
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-5.22%40 856
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.8.07%32 915
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.58%22 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group