MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
Morgan Stanley : Daniel Simkowitz to Speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference

10/18/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Daniel Simkowitz, Head of Investment Management of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference in New York on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 40 185 M
EBIT 2019 10 695 M
Net income 2019 8 186 M
Debt 2019 150 B
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 8,70x
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
EV / Sales2019 5,50x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 70 547 M
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 52,15  $
Last Close Price 43,44  $
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY9.56%70 547
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.24.17%74 235
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-5.01%51 568
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY40.66%35 723
HUATAI SECURITIES13.46%21 778
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.28.58%15 061
