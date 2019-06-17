Log in
Morgan Stanley : Declares Quarterly Dividends on Its Preferred Stock

06/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:

  • Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A - $252.78 per share (equivalent to $0.25278 per Depositary Share)
  • 10 Percent Non-Cumulative Non-Voting Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C - $25.00 per share
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E - $445.31 per share (equivalent to $0.44531 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F - $429.69 per share (equivalent to $0.42969 per Depositary Share)
  • 6.625 Percent Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G - $414.06 per share (equivalent to $0.41406 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H - $681.25 per share (equivalent to $27.25000 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I - $398.44 per share (equivalent to $0.39844 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J - $693.75 per share (equivalent to $27.75000 per Depositary Share)
  • Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K - $365.63 per share (equivalent to $0.36563 per Depositary Share)

The dividends for the Preferred Stock Series A, C, E, F, G, H, I, J and K are payable on July 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2019
