Morgan Stanley : Employees Build New Playground in Boston with KaBOOM!

Morgan Stanley Foundation and KaBOOM! Build 20th Playground Together
Alongside Boston Centers for Youth & Families
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced that over 200 Morgan Stanley
and community volunteers will build a playground at Gallivan Community
Center in Boston. Joining forces with Boston Centers for Youth &
Families and KaBOOM!, volunteers will work together to transform an
empty site into a kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground in just six
hours. This playground, the 20th built by Morgan Stanley and KaBOOM!,
will provide 230 Boston children with a safe and fun playspace in their
community. The design of the playground is based on kids’ drawings
created at a special design event in July.
“We are proud to be partners with KaBOOM!, especially today as we mark
our 20th playground build together, continuing Morgan
Stanley’s ongoing support of children in communities nationwide,” said
Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. “Through
the hard work of our nonprofit partners and employee volunteers, we are
able to provide the Boston community with a play space that the
neighborhood children deserve and need in order to facilitate the
healthy start necessary for lifelong achievement.”
This playground build is part of Morgan Stanley’s commitment to
supporting healthy starts for children. Safe places to play are vital to
that foundation and Morgan Stanley’s long-standing collaboration with
KaBOOM! helps to ensure communities have great places for kids and
families to enjoy and creates spaces where kids’ potential is supported,
nurtured and celebrated.
"I am thrilled and proud to be celebrating our 20th
playground build together with Morgan Stanley," said James Siegal, CEO
of KaBOOM!. "Play is essential to a child’s development and increases
their chance to grow up happy, healthy and resilient. We are so grateful
to the Morgan Stanley Foundation for their commitment to this cause
year-after-year, which has allowed thousands of kids to have the
childhood they deserve through play."
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a leading global financial services firm
providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and
investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries,
the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations,
governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about
Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
About KaBOOM!
KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids –
especially those living in poverty – the childhood they deserve through
great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires communities to make play
the easy choice and works to drive the national discussion about the
importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build
or restore more than 17,000 playspaces, engaged more than 1.5 million
volunteers and served over 9 million kids. To learn why play matters for
all kids, visit kaboom.org and
join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboom, facebook.com/kaboom,
and instagram.com/kaboom.
