MORGAN STANLEY (MS)
News

Morgan Stanley : Employees Build New Playground in Boston with KaBOOM!

09/07/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Morgan Stanley Foundation and KaBOOM! Build 20th Playground Together Alongside Boston Centers for Youth & Families

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced that over 200 Morgan Stanley and community volunteers will build a playground at Gallivan Community Center in Boston. Joining forces with Boston Centers for Youth & Families and KaBOOM!, volunteers will work together to transform an empty site into a kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground in just six hours. This playground, the 20th built by Morgan Stanley and KaBOOM!, will provide 230 Boston children with a safe and fun playspace in their community. The design of the playground is based on kids’ drawings created at a special design event in July.

“We are proud to be partners with KaBOOM!, especially today as we mark our 20th playground build together, continuing Morgan Stanley’s ongoing support of children in communities nationwide,” said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. “Through the hard work of our nonprofit partners and employee volunteers, we are able to provide the Boston community with a play space that the neighborhood children deserve and need in order to facilitate the healthy start necessary for lifelong achievement.”

This playground build is part of Morgan Stanley’s commitment to supporting healthy starts for children. Safe places to play are vital to that foundation and Morgan Stanley’s long-standing collaboration with KaBOOM! helps to ensure communities have great places for kids and families to enjoy and creates spaces where kids’ potential is supported, nurtured and celebrated.

"I am thrilled and proud to be celebrating our 20th playground build together with Morgan Stanley," said James Siegal, CEO of KaBOOM!. "Play is essential to a child’s development and increases their chance to grow up happy, healthy and resilient. We are so grateful to the Morgan Stanley Foundation for their commitment to this cause year-after-year, which has allowed thousands of kids to have the childhood they deserve through play."

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About KaBOOM!

KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids – especially those living in poverty – the childhood they deserve through great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires communities to make play the easy choice and works to drive the national discussion about the importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build or restore more than 17,000 playspaces, engaged more than 1.5 million volunteers and served over 9 million kids. To learn why play matters for all kids, visit kaboom.org and join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboomfacebook.com/kaboom, and instagram.com/kaboom. #playmatters #PLAYceforKids


© Business Wire 2018
