Morgan Stanley : Exceeds 5-Year Impact Investing Asset Goal

Morgan Stanley is pleased to announce that its Investing with Impact
Platform (IIP) has more than doubled its $10 billion asset goal in
sustainable and impact investing. Today, the IIP has more than $25
billion in client assets under management across 120+ third party
separately managed accounts, mutual funds, ETFs, alternatives and
accounts with custom mandates dedicated to sustainable and impact
investing.
Morgan Stanley launched the Investing with Impact Platform at the U.S.
State Department's inaugural Global Impact Economy Forum in April 2012.
It was the first platform led by a major financial institution solely
dedicated to sustainable investing. In November 2013, with the launch of
the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing, the IIP
committed to a $10 billion goal by November 2018.
“Morgan Stanley provides access to a range of investment opportunities
whereby the Firm’s clients can seek to generate both market rate
financial returns alongside positive environmental and social impact,
advancing broad sustainability solutions as well as mitigating climate
change, supporting diversity and inclusion, promoting community economic
development and more,” said Audrey Choi, Chief Sustainability Officer
and Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Stanley.
The Investing with Impact Platform is flexible enough to fit the varied
needs of individual investors, families, religious organizations,
corporations, universities, pensions, foundations, non-profits and
donor-advised funds. Morgan Stanley provides 10 firm-discretionary and
firm-guided portfolios, two impact pools in its donor advised fund as
well as custom diversified portfolios all designed with the same
rigorous investment discipline of the Firm’s traditional portfolios. In
terms of growth and adoption, 74% of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Financial Advisors use at least one strategy on the IIP and 32% use five
or more.
The past 12 months have been instrumental in driving adoption of
sustainable investing across the Firm’s Financial Advisor force as well
as building solutions for highly-motivated client segments such as
millennials, women and institutions. Two noteworthy programs launched in
the past six months are the Mission Align 360⁰ Toolkit and the Investing
with Impact Director Designation.
The Investing with Impact Director Designation was developed to
recognize Financial Advisors who are peer leaders in delivering holistic
portfolio management for clients incorporating sustainable investing.
Mission Align 360⁰ Toolkit provides an eight-step implementation roadmap
for organizations that, for many years, have pursued mission-alignment
in their philanthropic grant making but have not yet taken action in
their market-rate investment portfolios. Morgan Stanley also offers
toolkits on specific sustainable investing themes such as Catholic
Values, Climate Change, Gender Diversity and more.
Morgan Stanley’s IIP leverages the sustainability efforts and core
competencies across all key Morgan Stanley businesses. To learn more
about the Investing with Impact Platform visit
morganstanley.com/impactinvesting and the Institute for Sustainable
Investing visit www.morganstanley.com/sustainableinvesting.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is a leading global financial services firm
providing investment banking, securities, investment management and
wealth management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the
Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations,
governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about
Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
