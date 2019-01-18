Morgan Stanley : Global Sports & Entertainment Announces Exclusive Partnership with Reese's Senior Bowl

Advisors to conduct financial education sessions for players and parents

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE), a division of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management dedicated to serving the unique and sophisticated needs of professional athletes and entertainers, today announced its exclusive partnership with the 70th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl. All players will attend a financial education training session with Morgan Stanley’s GSE Directors, focused on creating a strong financial game plan as they start their careers.

“Beginning a career as a professional athlete is an incredibly exciting time, but young players can become overwhelmed by the complex financial situations that going pro creates,” said Sandra L. Richards, Head of Morgan Stanley’s GSE group. “Our goal is to prepare players and their families to tackle this complexity, and get ahead of challenges before they become problems.”

GSE’s role in the Senior Bowl will include a financial education session for all players, as well as a specialized session for parents that will prepare them to guide their children to success. Programming for players will emphasize the importance of creating a financial game plan and managing finances throughout a pro sports career.

“As a pro athlete, they are the CEO of their business. They have the power and responsibility to make decisions that impact their success,” continued Richards. “We’re here to help them understand how to treat their career like a business – have a game plan – and take control of their finances from their rookie season to retirement.”

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl is excited about our continued partnership with Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment,” said Jim Nagy, Executive Director for the Senior Bowl. “The financial education that Morgan Stanley GSE provides is a great benefit to the players as they transition from being college student-athletes into professionals.”

This year’s Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 26, 2019. at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama and will be broadcast on NFL Network. For more information on the game please visit the Senior Bowl website.

For more information about Morgan Stanley’s Global Sports & Entertainment Group, please visit the GSE website*.

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About the Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is college football’s premier senior showcase event, annually featuring the nation’s best senior collegiate football stars and top NFL draft prospects on teams coached by NFL coaching staffs. Reese’s Senior Bowl practices and game week festivities are attended by nearly 1,000 general managers, head coaches, assistant coaches, scouts and other front office personnel from all 32 National Football League teams, making Mobile and the Reese’s Senior Bowl the week-long host to a one-of-a-kind NFL Coaches Convention. For more information on the 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl please visit the bowl’s website at www.seniorbowl.com.

