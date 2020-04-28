Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/28 09:21:13 am
40.62 USD   +3.33%
09:08aMORGAN STANLEY : Increases COVID-19 Charitable Commitment to $25 Million
BU
04/26MORGAN STANLEY : rates MGR as Equal-weight
AQ
04/26MORGAN STANLEY : rates AMP as Equal-weight
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Morgan Stanley : Increases COVID-19 Charitable Commitment to $25 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 09:08am EDT

  • $15 million in new funds primarily designated to feeding programs to address rising hunger issue
  • Grant follows Morgan Stanley’s previously announced $10 million commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced an additional $15 million in grants to support the ongoing relief efforts to the global COVID-19 crisis. Building upon the Firm’s previously announced COVID-19 relief commitment of $10 million, this new grant will support organizations that are fighting hunger as well as organizations focused on disease control, caring for the sick, and financial support for those most vulnerable in our communities who are struggling with the economic loss.

As part of this commitment, the Firm is launching the Morgan Stanley COVID-19 Hunger Relief Campaign, which incentivizes employees globally to contribute to local feeding programs. This new initiative will facilitate employee contributions to critical feeding partners in all of the Firm’s major global locations. The Firm will match employee contributions dollar for dollar up to $5,000 per employee for designated feeding programs.

Beyond the tragic loss of life, COVID-19 is having devastating effects on food insecurity where, even in developed countries, food prices have increased dramatically. Exasperated by loss of income and lost school lunch programs, many people have and continue to turn to charitable organizations to feed their families. In the U.S. alone, Feeding America estimates that as many as 54 million Americans will need assistance this year, a more than 45 percent jump in need.

“Food insecurity is an issue that Morgan Stanley and our Foundations have focused on for decades, and we are committed to supporting our partner organizations that are on the front lines of addressing this problem during the current health crisis,” said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. “We know that families who do not have enough to eat simply do not thrive, and they greatly need support during this time.”

This grant is in addition to the Firm’s previously announced $10 million commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts, supporting critical frontline medical responders globally as well as community providers serving those economically impacted by the crisis.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MORGAN STANLEY
09:08aMORGAN STANLEY : Increases COVID-19 Charitable Commitment to $25 Million
BU
04/26MORGAN STANLEY : rates MGR as Equal-weight
AQ
04/26MORGAN STANLEY : rates AMP as Equal-weight
AQ
04/26MORGAN STANLEY : rates DMP as Equal-weight
AQ
04/24MORGAN STANLEY : ATTENTION MORGAN STANLEY CUSTOMERS WITH OIL & GAS INVESTMENTS R..
BU
04/23MORGAN STANLEY : rates AMP as Equal-weight
AQ
04/23MORGAN STANLEY : rates 3PL as Equal-weight
AQ
04/23MORGAN STANLEY : rates IPL as Equal-weight
AQ
04/23UNITED AIRLINES : UAL Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
04/22MORGAN STANLEY : rates SYR as Equal-weight
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 484 M
EBIT 2020 7 577 M
Net income 2020 5 320 M
Debt 2020 144 B
Yield 2020 3,63%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
EV / Sales2020 5,65x
EV / Sales2021 5,12x
Capitalization 61 935 M
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 46,60  $
Last Close Price 39,31  $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-23.10%61 935
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-23.02%63 115
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-22.54%47 423
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.35%38 534
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.0.29%31 319
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.23%20 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group