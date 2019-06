--Morgan Stanley is likely to get regulatory approval to own a majority stake in its Chinese securities joint venture in the second half of this year, Reuters reports, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

--Morgan Stanley is seeking to raise its holding in the venture with Chinese partner Huaxin Securities to 51% from 49%.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2JbLiCM

