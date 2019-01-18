Morgan Stanley : Misses Profit Estimates

By Liz Hoffman

Morgan Stanley's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street expectations, as a rise in corporate deal making failed to compensate for a big trading stumble in a volatile market.

Morgan Stanley on Thursday posted a profit of $1.53 billion, or 80 cents a share, on revenues of $8.55 billion. Both were lower than a year ago, when the firm earned 84 cents a share, excluding the effects of the 2017 tax-law change, on $9.5 billion in revenue. (Including the tax change, the year-ago profit was $643 million, or 26 cents per share.)

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had predicted $1.6 billion, or 89 cents a share, on revenue of $9.3 billion. Morgan Stanley shares had been trading higher premarket as investors read through the strong results from rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Wednesday, but quickly reversed and fell 6%.

It was a disappointing end to an otherwise strong year for Chief Executive James Gorman, his ninth in the seat. Morgan Stanley's annual revenue of $40.11 billion was a record.

Mr. Gorman blamed most of the quarter's slowdown on a tough environment, as markets swung around, investors retreated and corporate executives shelved deals. A change to the firm's compensation plan, which will allow its junior employees to defer less of their pay, also hit earnings.

"It wasn't the quarter we wanted," he said. "We move on to 2019, and we expect a rebound in important areas," including a return to predictable market moves and a slew of startups preparing to go public.

Mr. Gorman has spent the past five years reshaping Morgan Stanley, steadying its earnings and avoiding the self-inflicted wounds that had made it Wall Street's punching bag. The firm has boosted profitability in its retail brokerage, closing the gap with rival Merrill Lynch; shrunk its fixed-income trading; integrated the takeover of Smith Barney's retail brokerage; and brought return on equity above 10%.

With the overhaul largely proven out, Mr. Gorman is now focused on the short game instead. That includes making tuck-in acquisitions in asset-management, protecting the firm's lead in high-speed stock-trading, and rolling out savings accounts and mortgages to clients in its retail brokerage.

On Thursday, he signaled a willingness to do deals, a growth tack that Wall Street banks have largely avoided since the financial crisis. A megadeal isn't likely--it is doubtful regulators would sign off anyway -- but Mr. Gorman said he'd prefer tuck-in acquisitions like the real-estate investment firm Morgan Stanley bought last year for about $250 million. He's on the hunt for a bond-fund manager, an area where Morgan Stanley is smaller than peers.

Asset-management was the only one of Morgan Stanley's four major businesses to post higher revenue in the fourth quarter. It is the firm's most profitable unit, but so small that shareholders tend to assign it little value. Revenue there was up 5% from 2017. The amount of money the division oversees shrank however as investors fled turbulent stock and bond markets for the safety of cash.

Stock trading, where Morgan Stanley is Wall Street's biggest player, failed to capture the double-digit gains seen by peers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Revenue from that business, which includes trade commissions and financing to clients, was flat from a year ago, though Morgan Stanley held on to the crown.

Fixed-income trading revenue of $564 million was down 30% from a year ago, its worst quarter in three years. Mr. Gorman fired one-quarter of employees and pulled billions of dollars in capital from that business in 2016, setting a more modest goal of $1 billion a quarter in revenue that it had hit until now. "That was not a good result ... and we do not expect that to be standard operating procedure," Mr. Gorman said.

Investment-banking revenue was down 1%. Merger revenue rose 41% as Morgan Stanley collected fees on completed deals including Cigna Corp.'s $54 billion takeover of Express Scripts Holding Co., for which it was set to earn $65 million. That is a comparable percentage rise to rival Goldman, but lighter on revenue as Morgan Stanley continues to try to raise fees.

Underwriting revenue fell 25%, in line with declines across Wall Street as corporate executives delayed issuances in the face of roiling markets. During the quarter, a record 40-day stretch with no high-yield debt offerings started, stretching into early January.

Chief Financial Officer Jon Pruzan said companies are lining up to go public, but warned that deals are contingent on the government reopening, so that the Securities and Exchange Commission can sign off. Morgan Stanley is likely to land a lead role on the highly anticipated debuts of Uber Technologies Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc., The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Write to Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com