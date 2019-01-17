Morgan Stanley : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $8.5
billion1 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018
compared with $9.5 billion a year ago. For the current quarter, net
income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $1.5 billion, or $0.80 per
diluted share,4 compared with net income of $643
million, or $0.26 per diluted share,4,5 for the same period a
year ago. In the current quarter, the Firm recorded an intermittent net
discrete tax benefit of $111 million, or $0.07 per diluted share,
primarily associated with new information pertaining to the resolution
of multi-jurisdiction tax examinations. The prior year fourth quarter
included an intermittent net discrete tax provision of $1.0 billion, or
a loss of $0.58 per diluted share, primarily related to the enactment of
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.5
Compensation expense of $3.8 billion decreased from $4.3 billion a year
ago on lower net revenues, partially offset by a reduction in the
portion of discretionary incentive compensation subject to deferral
(“compensation deferral modification”). Non-compensation expenses of
$2.9 billion increased from $2.8 billion a year ago.1
The annualized return on average common equity was 7.7% and the
annualized return on average tangible common equity was 8.8% in the
current quarter.2
James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said,
“In 2018 we achieved record revenues and earnings, and growth across
each of our business segments – despite a challenging fourth quarter. We
delivered higher annual returns, producing an ROE of 11.8% and ROTCE of
13.5%, as we continued to invest in our businesses. While the
global environment remains uncertain, our franchise is strong and we are
well positioned to pursue growth opportunities and serve our clients.”
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Summary of Segment Results
|
(dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Revenues1
|
|
Pre-Tax Income6
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2018
|
|
4Q 2017
|
|
4Q 2018
|
|
4Q 2017
|
Institutional Securities
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,839
|
|
$
|
4,523
|
|
$
|
780
|
|
$
|
1,235
|
Wealth Management
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,144
|
|
$
|
4,407
|
|
$
|
1,010
|
|
$
|
1,150
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
|
$
|
684
|
|
$
|
637
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
$
|
80
|
Firm
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,548
|
|
$
|
9,500
|
|
$
|
1,857
|
|
$
|
2,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Business Overview
-
Firm net revenues were negatively impacted by the volatile global
market environment.
-
Institutional Securities net revenues reflect strong results in
investment banking with particular strength in M&A advisory and solid
results in equity sales and trading. Lower performance in fixed income
sales and trading reflects the market volatility.
-
Wealth Management net revenues were $4.1 billion with a pre-tax margin
of 24.4%.7 Results reflect the difficult environment,
seasonality and certain compensation-related items.
-
Investment Management net revenues were $684 million with AUM8
of $463 billion.
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported pre-tax income from continuing
operations of $780 million compared with $1.2 billion a year ago. Net
revenues for the current quarter were $3.8 billion compared with $4.5
billion a year ago.1
-
Investment Banking revenues of $1.4 billion were essentially unchanged
from a year ago:
-
Advisory revenues of $734 million increased from $522 million a
year ago on higher levels of completed M&A activity across all
regions.
-
Equity underwriting revenues of $323 million decreased from $416
million a year ago reflecting lower revenues primarily on IPOs.
-
Fixed income underwriting revenues of $360 million decreased from
$499 million a year ago driven by lower bond and loan issuances.
-
Sales and Trading net revenues of $2.5 billion decreased from $2.7
billion a year ago:
-
Equity sales and trading net revenues of $1.9 billion were
essentially unchanged from a year ago reflecting higher revenues
in the financing business, partially offset by lower results in
execution services.
-
Fixed Income sales and trading net revenues of $564 million
decreased from $808 million a year ago reflecting lower results in
credit and rates products due to unfavorable market making
conditions that resulted from significant credit spread widening
and volatile rate movements, partially offset by increases in
commodities revenues.
-
Other sales and trading net losses of $6 million compared with net
losses of $43 million a year ago were positively impacted by
corporate loan hedging activity and lower net funding costs,
partially offset by losses related to investments associated with
certain employee deferred compensation plans.
-
Investment revenues were negative $52 million compared with positive
revenues of $213 million a year ago. The loss in the current quarter
is principally due to market deterioration of a publicly traded
investment subject to sale restrictions, while the results in the
prior year quarter reflect an increase in the value of
business-related investments.
-
Other revenues were negative $13 million compared with positive
revenues of $188 million a year ago reflecting losses associated with
corporate lending activity in the current quarter.
-
Compensation expense of $1.2 billion decreased from $1.6 billion a
year ago on lower revenues, partially offset by the compensation
deferral modification. Non-compensation expenses of $1.9 billion
increased from $1.7 billion a year ago on higher volume driven
expenses and professional services costs, partly offset by lower
litigation cost.1
Morgan Stanley’s average trading Value-at-Risk (VaR) measured at the 95%
confidence level was $49 million compared with $42 million from the
third quarter of 2018 and $38 million in the fourth quarter of the prior
year.9
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of
$1.0 billion compared with $1.2 billion a year ago. The quarter’s
pre-tax margin was 24.4%.7 Net revenues for the current
quarter were $4.1 billion compared with $4.4 billion a year ago
principally driven by losses related to investments associated with
certain employee deferred compensation plans.
-
Asset management revenues of $2.6 billion increased from $2.5 billion
a year ago reflecting higher asset levels and positive flows.
-
Transactional revenues10 of $422 million decreased from
$790 million a year ago primarily due to the deferred compensation
plan investment losses referred to above, as well as lower investment
banking and fixed income revenues.
-
Net interest income of $1.1 billion increased 2% compared with a year
ago primarily driven by growth in lending. Wealth Management client
liabilities11 were $83 billion at quarter end compared with
$80 billion a year ago.
-
Compensation expense for the current quarter of $2.3 billion decreased
from $2.4 billion a year ago primarily driven by a decrease in the
fair value of deferred compensation plan referenced investments,
partially offset by the compensation deferred modification.
Non-compensation expenses of $848 million were essentially unchanged
from a year ago.
Total client assets were $2.3 trillion and client assets in fee-based
accounts were $1.0 trillion at the end of the quarter. Fee-based asset
flows for the quarter were a positive $16.2 billion.
Wealth Management representatives of 15,694 produced average annualized
revenue per representative of $1.1 million in the current quarter.12
Investment Management
Investment Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations
of $74 million compared with $80 million a year ago. Net revenues of
$684 million increased from $637 million a year ago.1
-
Asset management revenues of $628 million increased from $572 million
a year ago principally driven by the timing of performance fees
recognition compared with a year ago.13
-
Investment revenues of $82 million decreased from $112 million a year
ago due to mark downs of investments and lower carried interest in
certain alternative/other products.
-
Other revenues were negative $40 million compared with negative
revenues of $46 million in the prior year period. Results in the
current and prior year quarters include an impairment of Investment
Management’s non-controlling interest in a third party asset manager.
-
Compensation expense for the current quarter of $322 million increased
from $303 million a year ago primarily due to an increase associated
with carried interest, higher revenues and the compensation deferral
modification. Non-compensation expenses of $288 million increased from
$254 million a year ago on higher brokerage and clearing expenses.1
-
Total assets under management or supervision at December 31, 2018 were
$463 billion compared with $482 billion a year ago.
FULL YEAR RESULTS3
Full year net revenues were a record $40.1 billion compared with $37.9
billion a year ago.1 Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
for the current year was $8.7 billion, or $4.73 per diluted share,4
compared with net income of $6.1 billion, or $3.07 per diluted share,4,5
a year ago. The current year included an intermittent net discrete tax
benefit of $203 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, primarily
associated with new information pertaining to the resolution of
multi-jurisdiction tax examinations. The prior year included an
intermittent net discrete tax provision of $968 million, or a loss of
$0.53 per diluted share, primarily related to the enactment of the Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act.5
The Firm’s compensation expense of $17.6 billion for the current year
increased from $17.2 billion a year ago. Non-compensation expenses of
$11.2 billion compared with $10.4 billion a year ago.1 The
Firm’s expense efficiency ratio for the full year was 72% compared with
73% a year ago.14
The return on average common equity was 11.8% and the return on average
tangible common equity was 13.5% for the full year ended 2018.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full Year Summary of Segment Results
|
(dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Revenues1
|
|
Pre-Tax Income6
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY 2017
|
Institutional Securities
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,582
|
|
$
|
18,813
|
|
$
|
6,260
|
|
$
|
5,644
|
Wealth Management
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,242
|
|
$
|
16,836
|
|
$
|
4,521
|
|
$
|
4,299
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,746
|
|
$
|
2,586
|
|
$
|
464
|
|
$
|
456
|
Firm
|
|
|
|
$
|
40,107
|
|
$
|
37,945
|
|
$
|
11,237
|
|
$
|
10,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full Year Business Overview
-
Record net revenues in Investment Banking of $6.1 billion; Investment
Banking Ranked #1 in Global Completed M&A, Global IPOs and Global
Equity.15
-
Record Wealth Management net revenues of $17.2 billion on strong
management fees and increased net interest income; Pre-tax margin of
26.2%7 reflecting continued operating leverage.
-
Investment Management reported strong asset management fees and
positive long-term net flows.
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported pre-tax income from continuing
operations of $6.3 billion compared with $5.6 billion a year ago. Net
revenues for the current year were $20.6 billion compared with $18.8
billion a year ago.1 Compensation expense of $7.0 billion
increased from $6.6 billion a year ago. Non-compensation expenses of
$7.4 billion compared with $6.5 billion a year ago.1
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of
$4.5 billion compared with $4.3 billion a year ago. Net revenues for the
current year were a record $17.2 billion compared with $16.8 billion a
year ago. The current year’s pre-tax margin was 26.2% compared with
25.5% a year ago.7 Compensation expense of $9.5 billion
increased from $9.4 billion a year ago. Non-compensation expenses of
$3.2 billion for the current year were essentially unchanged from a year
ago.
Investment Management
Investment Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations
of $464 million compared with $456 million a year ago. Net revenues for
the current year were $2.7 billion compared with $2.6 billion a year ago.1
Compensation expense of $1.2 billion was essentially unchanged from a
year ago. Non-compensation expenses of $1.1 billion compared with $949
million a year ago.1
Capital
As of December 31, 2018, the Firm’s Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1
risk-based capital ratios under the fully phased-in Standardized
Approach were approximately 16.8% and 19.1%, respectively; the fully
phased-in Supplementary Leverage Ratio was approximately 6.5%.16,17
At December 31, 2018, book value and tangible book value per common
share were $42.2018 and $36.99,19 respectively,
based on approximately 1.7 billion shares outstanding.
Other Matters
The effective tax rate from continuing operations for the quarter was
16.2% and the full year was 20.9%. The current quarter and full year
include intermittent net discrete tax benefits of $111 million and $203
million, respectively, primarily associated with new information
pertaining to the resolution of multi-jurisdiction tax examinations.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Firm repurchased
approximately $1.2 billion of its common stock or approximately 27
million shares. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Firm
repurchased $4.9 billion of its common stock or approximately 97 million
shares.
The Board of Directors declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend per share,
payable on February 15, 2019 to common shareholders of record on January
31, 2019.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a
wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and
investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries,
the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations,
governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about
Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related
information, as well as information regarding business and segment
trends, is included in the Financial Supplement. Both the earnings
release and the Financial Supplement are available online in the
Investor Relations section at www.morganstanley.com.
NOTICE:
The information provided herein and in the financial supplement may
include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such
measures or reconciliation of such metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP
figures are included in this earnings release and the Financial
Supplement, both of which are available on www.morganstanley.com.
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements, including
the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and
goals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which
they are made, which reflect management’s current estimates,
projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and
which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and
uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm, please see
“Forward-Looking Statements” immediately preceding Part I, Item 1,
“Competition” and “Supervision and Regulation” in Part I, Item 1, “Risk
Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, “Legal Proceedings” in Part I, Item 3,
“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations” in Part II, Item 7 and “Quantitative and Qualitative
Disclosures about Market Risk” in Part II, Item 7A in the Firm’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other items
throughout the Form 10-K, the Firm’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
the Firm’s Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto.
1 Effective January 1, 2018, the Firm adopted new accounting
guidance related to Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which among
other things, requires a gross presentation of certain costs that were
previously netted against net revenues. For the quarter ended December
31, 2018, this change in presentation resulted in an increase to net
revenues and non-compensation expenses of $70 million, of which $62
million was reported in the Institutional Securities segment and $17
million in the Investment Management segment. In addition, the Firm
included an intersegment elimination of $(9) million related to
intercompany activity. For the year ended December 31, 2018, there was
an increase to net revenues and non-compensation expenses of $350
million, of which $320 million was reported in the Institutional
Securities segment and $78 million in the Investment Management segment.
The Firm included an intersegment elimination of $(48) million related
to intercompany activity. This change in presentation did not have an
impact on net income. Prior periods have not been restated pursuant to
this guidance.
2 Return on average common equity, return on average tangible
common equity, annualized return on average common equity, annualized
return on average tangible common equity and tangible common equity are
non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm considers useful for investors
and analysts to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating
performance and capital adequacy. The calculation of return on average
common equity and return on average tangible common equity represents
full year net income or annualized net income for the quarter applicable
to Morgan Stanley less preferred dividends as a percentage of average
common equity and average tangible common equity, respectively. Tangible
common equity represents common equity less goodwill and intangible
assets net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction.
3 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements
using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States
(U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain
“non-GAAP financial measures” in the course of its earnings releases,
earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The
Securities and Exchange Commission defines a “non-GAAP financial
measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial
performance, financial positions, or cash flows that is subject to
adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most
directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with
U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are
provided as additional information to investors and analysts in order to
provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method
for assessing our financial condition, operating results, or prospective
regulatory capital requirements. These measures are not in accordance
with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or
inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also
generally define it or present the most directly comparable financial
measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along
with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial
measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
4 Includes preferred dividends related to the calculation of
earnings per share of $170 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and
2017. Includes preferred dividends related to the calculation of
earnings per share of $526 million and $523 million for the years ended
2018 and 2017, respectively.
5 The fourth quarter and full year of 2017 included an
intermittent net discrete tax provision of $1.2 billion as a result of
the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Job Act, primarily from the
remeasurement of certain net deferred tax assets using the lower enacted
corporate tax rate, partially offset by the intermittent net discrete
tax benefits of $168 million and $233 million for the fourth quarter and
full year ended 2017, respectively.
6 Pre-tax income represents income (loss) from continuing
operations before taxes.
7 Pre-tax margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that the
Firm considers useful for investors and analysts to assess operating
performance. Pre-tax margin represents income (loss) from continuing
operations before taxes divided by net revenues.
8 AUM is defined as assets under management.
9 VaR represents the loss amount that one would not expect to
exceed, on average, more than five times every one hundred trading days
in the Firm’s trading positions if the portfolio were held constant for
a one-day period. Further discussion of the calculation of VaR and the
limitations of the Firm’s VaR methodology is disclosed in Part II, Item
7A “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” included
in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017
(“2017 Form 10-K”). Refer to page 7 of Morgan Stanley’s Financial
Supplement accompanying this release for the VaR disclosure.
10 Transactional revenues include investment banking,
trading, and commissions and fee revenues.
11 Wealth Management client liabilities reflect U.S. Bank
Subsidiaries’ lending and broker-dealer margin activity. U.S. Bank
refers to the Firm's U.S. Bank operating subsidiaries Morgan Stanley
Bank, N.A. and Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association.
12 The average annualized revenue per Wealth Management
representative metric represents annualized net revenues divided by
average representative headcount.
13 In accordance with the accounting update, Revenue from
Contracts with Customers, effective prospectively beginning in 2018,
the timing of recognition of certain performance fees, not in the form
of carried interest, is generally expected to be deferred within a
fiscal year until the fees are no longer probable of being reversed.
Accordingly, a greater portion of such performance fees revenues were
recognized in the first and fourth quarter of calendar year 2018 based
on current fee arrangements.
14 The Firm Expense Efficiency Ratio represents total
non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues.
15 Source: Thomson Reuters – for the period of January 1,
2018 to December 31, 2018 as of January 4, 2019.
16 The Firm’s risk-based capital ratios for purposes of
determining regulatory compliance are the lower of the capital ratios
computed under the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit
risk and market risk risk-weighted assets (“RWAs”) (the “Standardized
Approach”); and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating
credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the “Advanced
Approach”). At December 31, 2018, the Firm’s ratios are based on the
Standardized Approach fully phased-in rules. Regulatory compliance was
determined based on capital ratios calculated under transitional rules
until December 31, 2017. For information on the calculation of
regulatory capital and ratios for prior periods, please refer to Part
II, Item 7 “Liquidity and Capital Resources – Regulatory Requirements”
in the Firm’s 2017 Form 10-K.
17 The Supplementary Leverage Ratio became effective as a
capital standard on January 1, 2018. As such, the Firm must maintain a
Tier 1 supplementary leverage capital buffer of at least 2% in addition
to the 3% minimum supplementary leverage ratio (for a total of at least
5%), in order to avoid limitations on capital distributions, including
dividends and stock repurchases, and discretionary bonus payments to
executive officers. The Firm’s Supplementary Leverage Ratio utilizes a
fully phased-in Tier 1 capital numerator of approximately $70.6 billion
and a fully phased-in supplementary leverage exposure denominator of
approximately $1.09 trillion.
18 Book value per common share represents common equity
divided by period end common shares outstanding.
19 Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP
financial measure that the Firm considers to be a useful measure of
capital adequacy for investors and analysts. Tangible book value per
common share represents tangible common equity divided by period end
common shares outstanding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Financial Summary
|
(unaudited, dollars in millions, except for per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Percentage Change From:
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
Sep 30, 2018
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Sep 30, 2018
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Change
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional Securities
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,839
|
|
|
$
|
4,929
|
|
|
$
|
4,523
|
|
|
(22
|
%)
|
|
(15
|
%)
|
|
$
|
20,582
|
|
|
$
|
18,813
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Wealth Management
|
|
|
|
|
4,144
|
|
|
|
4,399
|
|
|
|
4,407
|
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
|
17,242
|
|
|
|
16,836
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
|
|
684
|
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
2,746
|
|
|
|
2,586
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Intersegment Eliminations
|
|
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
|
(109
|
)
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
(9
|
%)
|
|
(78
|
%)
|
|
|
(463
|
)
|
|
|
(290
|
)
|
|
(60
|
%)
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,548
|
|
|
$
|
9,872
|
|
|
$
|
9,500
|
|
|
(13
|
%)
|
|
(10
|
%)
|
|
$
|
40,107
|
|
|
$
|
37,945
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional Securities
|
|
|
|
$
|
780
|
|
|
$
|
1,556
|
|
|
$
|
1,235
|
|
|
(50
|
%)
|
|
(37
|
%)
|
|
$
|
6,260
|
|
|
$
|
5,644
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Wealth Management
|
|
|
|
|
1,010
|
|
|
|
1,194
|
|
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
(15
|
%)
|
|
(12
|
%)
|
|
|
4,521
|
|
|
|
4,299
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
(27
|
%)
|
|
(8
|
%)
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Intersegment Eliminations
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
*
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before tax
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,857
|
|
|
$
|
2,851
|
|
|
$
|
2,471
|
|
|
(35
|
%)
|
|
(25
|
%)
|
|
$
|
11,237
|
|
|
$
|
10,403
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional Securities
|
|
|
|
$
|
702
|
|
|
$
|
1,120
|
|
|
$
|
357
|
|
|
(37
|
%)
|
|
97
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,906
|
|
|
$
|
3,536
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
Wealth Management
|
|
|
|
|
769
|
|
|
|
913
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
(16
|
%)
|
|
144
|
%
|
|
|
3,472
|
|
|
|
2,325
|
|
|
49
|
%
|
Investment Management
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
(19
|
%)
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
53
|
%
|
Intersegment Eliminations
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
*
|
|
Net Income (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,531
|
|
|
$
|
2,112
|
|
|
$
|
643
|
|
|
(28
|
%)
|
|
138
|
%
|
|
$
|
8,748
|
|
|
$
|
6,111
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
Earnings (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,361
|
|
|
$
|
2,019
|
|
|
$
|
473
|
|
|
(33
|
%)
|
|
188
|
%
|
|
$
|
8,222
|
|
|
$
|
5,588
|
|
|
47
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per basic share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
$
|
1.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
(32
|
%)
|
|
200
|
%
|
|
$
|
4.81
|
|
|
$
|
3.14
|
|
|
53
|
%
|
Earnings per diluted share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
(32
|
%)
|
|
*
|
|
|
$
|
4.73
|
|
|
$
|
3.07
|
|
|
54
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average common equity
|
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
|
|
|
$
|
42.20
|
|
|
$
|
40.67
|
|
|
$
|
38.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
42.20
|
|
|
$
|
38.52
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
|
|
|
$
|
36.99
|
|
|
$
|
35.50
|
|
|
$
|
33.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
36.99
|
|
|
$
|
33.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding intermittent net discrete tax provision / benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
(38
|
%)
|
|
(13
|
%)
|
|
$
|
4.61
|
|
|
$
|
3.60
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average common equity
|
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
-
|
Refer to End Notes, Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures and
Definition of Performance Metrics on pages 13 - 16 from the
Financial Supplement for additional information related to the
calculation of the financial metrics.
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Income Statement Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited, dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Percentage Change From:
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
Sep 30, 2018
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Sep 30, 2018
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment banking
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,488
|
|
|
$
|
1,567
|
|
|
$
|
1,548
|
|
|
(5
|
%)
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
|
$
|
6,482
|
|
|
$
|
6,003
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Trading
|
|
|
|
|
1,736
|
|
|
|
2,752
|
|
|
|
2,246
|
|
|
(37
|
%)
|
|
(23
|
%)
|
|
|
11,551
|
|
|
|
11,116
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
(79
|
%)
|
|
(91
|
%)
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
|
820
|
|
|
(47
|
%)
|
Commissions and fees
|
|
|
|
|
1,046
|
|
|
|
932
|
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
|
|
4,190
|
|
|
|
4,061
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Asset management
|
|
|
|
|
3,266
|
|
|
|
3,251
|
|
|
|
3,102
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
12,898
|
|
|
|
11,797
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
743
|
|
|
|
848
|
|
|
(12
|
%)
|
Total non-interest revenues
|
|
|
|
|
7,559
|
|
|
|
8,936
|
|
|
|
8,505
|
|
|
(15
|
%)
|
|
(11
|
%)
|
|
|
36,301
|
|
|
|
34,645
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
4,111
|
|
|
|
3,627
|
|
|
|
2,586
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
59
|
%
|
|
|
13,892
|
|
|
|
8,997
|
|
|
54
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
3,122
|
|
|
|
2,691
|
|
|
|
1,591
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
96
|
%
|
|
|
10,086
|
|
|
|
5,697
|
|
|
77
|
%
|
Net interest
|
|
|
|
|
989
|
|
|
|
936
|
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
8,548
|
|
|
|
9,872
|
|
|
|
9,500
|
|
|
(13
|
%)
|
|
(10
|
%)
|
|
|
40,107
|
|
|
|
37,945
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
|
|
3,787
|
|
|
|
4,310
|
|
|
|
4,279
|
|
|
(12
|
%)
|
|
(11
|
%)
|
|
|
17,632
|
|
|
|
17,166
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-compensation expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
358
|
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
1,391
|
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees
|
|
|
|
|
598
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
2,393
|
|
|
|
2,093
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Information processing and communications
|
|
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
2,016
|
|
|
|
1,791
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
Marketing and business development
|
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
691
|
|
|
|
609
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
Professional services
|
|
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
|
547
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
|
2,169
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
594
|
|
|
|
566
|
|
|
|
666
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
(11
|
%)
|
|
|
2,482
|
|
|
|
2,385
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Total non-compensation expenses
|
|
|
|
|
2,904
|
|
|
|
2,711
|
|
|
|
2,750
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
11,238
|
|
|
|
10,376
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
6,691
|
|
|
|
7,021
|
|
|
|
7,029
|
|
|
(5
|
%)
|
|
(5
|
%)
|
|
|
28,870
|
|
|
|
27,542
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
|
|
|
|
|
1,857
|
|
|
|
2,851
|
|
|
|
2,471
|
|
|
(35
|
%)
|
|
(25
|
%)
|
|
|
11,237
|
|
|
|
10,403
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Income tax provision / (benefit) from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
696
|
|
|
|
1,810
|
|
|
(57
|
%)
|
|
(83
|
%)
|
|
|
2,350
|
|
|
|
4,168
|
|
|
(44
|
%)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
1,557
|
|
|
|
2,155
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
(28
|
%)
|
|
136
|
%
|
|
|
8,887
|
|
|
|
6,235
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
Gain (loss) from discontinued operations after tax
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
(50
|
%)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
79
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,558
|
|
|
$
|
2,154
|
|
|
$
|
663
|
|
|
(28
|
%)
|
|
135
|
%
|
|
$
|
8,883
|
|
|
$
|
6,216
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
(36
|
%)
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
Net income (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
|
1,531
|
|
|
|
2,112
|
|
|
|
643
|
|
|
(28
|
%)
|
|
138
|
%
|
|
|
8,748
|
|
|
|
6,111
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
Preferred stock dividend / Other
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
83
|
%
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Earnings (loss) applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,361
|
|
|
$
|
2,019
|
|
|
$
|
473
|
|
|
(33
|
%)
|
|
188
|
%
|
|
$
|
8,222
|
|
|
$
|
5,588
|
|
|
47
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax profit margin
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
Firm expense efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
%
|
|
|
71
|
%
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
|
Effective tax rate from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
|
24.4
|
%
|
|
|
73.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
%
|
|
|
40.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
-
|
Refer to End Notes, Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures and
Definition of Performance Metrics on pages 13 - 16 from the
Financial Supplement for additional information.
|
|
|
|
11
