Morgan Stanley : Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

01/04/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at approximately 7 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on January 17, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-877-895-9527 (domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (international); the passcode is 9891188. To listen to the playback, please visit our website or dial: 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 7177496.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2019
