Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Morgan Stanley : Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on October 17, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-877-895-9527 (domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (international); the passcode is 9079714. To listen to the playback, please visit our website or dial: 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 7379997.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MORGAN STANLEY
04:31pMORGAN STANLEY : Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call
BU
10/02MORGAN STANLEY : Airbnb May Tap Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs as It Prepares to ..
DJ
10/01MORGAN STANLEY : rates SGM as Equal-weight
AQ
10/01MORGAN STANLEY : Commodities Unit to Pay $1.5 Million 'Spoofing' Fine to CFTC
DJ
10/01MORGAN STANLEY : Named Top Companies Leader for Women Technologists by AnitaB.or..
BU
09/30BOJ's ETF purchase hits over three-year low in September, but unlikely to be ..
RE
09/27GM's Electric Ambitions Rattle Below the Surface of the UAW Strike
DJ
09/27EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Climb For Sixth Time In Eight Trading Session..
DJ
09/26Payday nears for Altor as fitness club SATS eyes fourth quarter listing
RE
09/26MORGAN STANLEY : Student real estate provider examines sale
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 749 M
EBIT 2019 10 535 M
Net income 2019 7 883 M
Debt 2019 150 B
Yield 2019 3,24%
P/E ratio 2019 8,34x
P/E ratio 2020 7,80x
EV / Sales2019 5,46x
EV / Sales2020 5,31x
Capitalization 66 491 M
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 52,31  $
Last Close Price 40,23  $
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY1.46%70 524
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.21.33%74 512
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-12.09%54 679
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY40.41%35 207
HUATAI SECURITIES17.84%22 224
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.22.76%14 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group