Morgan Stanley : Seen Getting Approval to Raise Stake in China JV, Sources Say -Reuters

0
06/28/2019 | 11:42am EDT

--Morgan Stanley is expected to get approval to increase its stake in a Chinese joint venture to 51%, Reuters reported Friday, citing "people with direct knowledge of the matter."

--The Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission was informed by Morgan Stanley that the company plans to increase its stake in a JV with Huaxin Securities, the report said.

--The approval is expected in the second half of this year, according to the report.

--A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-morgan-stanley-china-exclusive/exclusive-morgan-stanley-likely-to-gain-majority-control-of-china-securities-jv-in-h2-sources-idUSKCN1TT0K8

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

