Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Morgan Stanley : to become top shareholder in China funds venture with stake increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 12:05am EDT

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has won an auction to buy an additional 5.5 percent stake in its China mutual funds joint venture, in a deal that will make it the top shareholder of Morgan Stanley Huaxin Fund Management Co.

The Wall Street bank, which currently owns 37.4 percent in Shenzhen-based Morgan Stanley Huaxin, won the bid on March 30 to buy the additional stake for 25.04 million yuan ($3.73 million), according to the auction notice on Taobao.com.

Morgan Stanley is buying the stake from a private shareholder in a court-appointed auction, which will see its stake surpass that of Huaxin Securities, which owns 39.56 percent of the joint venture. The purchase needs to be approved by China's securities regulators.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Moves by Morgan Stanley to boost ownership in the fund venture comes as China is opening up its financial sector worth trillions of dollars – from insurance to asset management and brokerage - for bigger foreign participation.

    China has in recent months allowed many foreign financial institutions to either set up new businesses onshore or expand their presence through majority ownership in domestic joint ventures.

    Under new rules announced in late 2017, Beijing has also paved the way for foreigners to own up to 51 percent in their local mutual fund ventures.

    Besides the fund management business, Morgan Stanley also has a securities joint venture with Huaxin, in which the Wall Street bank raised its stake to 49 percent in 2017. The bank has previously expressed an interest in raising the stake further.

($1 = 6.7169 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MORGAN STANLEY
12:05aMORGAN STANLEY : to become top shareholder in China funds venture with stake inc..
RE
04/09CEOs of 7 big banks to appear in front of Congress
AQ
04/09Apple on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since October 2010 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/09U.S. bank execs say Wall Street has reformed, though crisis scars linger
RE
04/08MORGAN STANLEY : The Notorious RBG Is ‘Just A Nice Woman' — See Also
AQ
04/08MORGAN STANLEY : Lyft Calls Out Morgan Stanley For Being A Shady Bitch On Behalf..
AQ
04/08Slim Pickings In Automotive Holdings Offer
AQ
04/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BMW, Apple, Fiat Chrysler, General Electric
04/08MORGAN STANLEY : Opening Bell 4.8.19
AQ
04/07Morgan Stanley rates APE as Equal-weight
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 133 M
EBIT 2019 11 187 M
Net income 2019 7 885 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 9,45
P/E ratio 2020 8,56
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capitalization 75 860 M
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher President
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bjarne Stroustrup Managing Director-Technology
Katy L. Huberty Managing Director-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY11.63%75 860
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP20.10%74 284
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)7.03%59 746
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY58.71%42 615
HUATAI SECURITIES40.49%25 954
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD190.82%24 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About