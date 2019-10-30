Log in
MORGAN STANLEY

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Repeat & Correct : Massachusetts Fines Morgan Stanley for Lack of Broker Oversight Case

0
10/30/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

("Massachusetts Fines Morgan Stanley for Lack of Broker Oversight Case," at 11:32 a.m. ET, incorrectly stated that Morgan Stanley didn't investigate Justin Amaral's activities after a customer's accountant filed a complaint and presented the actions as allegations. The corrected version follows.)

By Dave Sebastian

The Massachusetts' state secretary ordered Morgan Stanley (MS) to pay $382,500 for not supervising one of its broker-dealer agents who hiked commission fees on investor accounts through excessive trading in a practice known as churning.

Massachusetts Secretary William Galvin said four Massachusetts investors lost money through their trades executed by Justin Amaral, a former Morgan Stanley agent. The state fined Morgan Stanley $200,000 and is also ordering the bank to pay $182,500 to the four investors.

Mr. Galvin's office said Morgan Stanley failed to supervise Mr. Amaral's trading activity and didn't investigate his activities until after a customer's accountant filed a complaint in April 2014.

According to the order, Morgan Stanley started investigating Mr. Amaral's trading activities after a customer's accountant found that Mr. Amaral was designated as the executor of an estate and as a beneficiary of the customer's will. Mr. Amaral hadn't disclosed such a relationship to Morgan Stanley, according to Mr. Galvin's office.

"We are pleased to resolve this matter which arose out of conduct from a financial advisor whose employment ended in May 2014," Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has barred Mr. Amaral from acting as a broker. Attempts to reach Mr. Amaral weren't immediately successful.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 40 161 M
EBIT 2019 10 736 M
Net income 2019 8 148 M
Debt 2019 150 B
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 9,40x
P/E ratio 2020 9,04x
EV / Sales2019 5,64x
EV / Sales2020 5,54x
Capitalization 76 052 M
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 52,38  $
Last Close Price 46,83  $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY18.11%76 052
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.30.35%78 255
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-1.37%53 542
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY36.60%34 759
HUATAI SECURITIES8.02%20 867
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.20.86%14 806
