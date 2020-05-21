Log in
MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
Utilities Down As Traders Step Back From a Fast-Rising Sector -- Utilities Roundup

05/21/2020

Shares of power producers fell as traders stepped back from a sector that's been among the biggest gainers in the recent stock-market recovery.

One brokerage said investors it surveyed are still shopping for utilities, however. "Most investors agreed that the sector is undervalued and has not acted as defensively as expected post-Covid," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it expects to see up to 19 named storms overall this year, including as many as 10 hurricanes, of which three to six are expected to be rated a major hurricane of Category 3 or higher -- a reflection of warming ocean temperatures. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 365 M
EBIT 2020 7 596 M
Net income 2020 5 414 M
Debt 2020 118 B
Yield 2020 3,52%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,10x
EV / Sales2020 5,04x
EV / Sales2021 4,56x
Capitalization 64 696 M
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 47,42 $
Last Close Price 40,30 $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-19.68%64 696
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.09%65 062
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-29.16%43 373
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-9.01%38 884
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.10.27%32 090
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-13.44%20 951
