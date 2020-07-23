Utilities Down, But Not By Much, On Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated out of the tech sector into less expensive areas of the market.

Sustainably produced hydrogen could be a game changer in the renewable energy business because of its favorable economics, according to one brokerage. "Green hydrogen could be a very large market for renewables developers, electrolyzer manufacturers, and users," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com