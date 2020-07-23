Log in
MORGAN STANLEY

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
News 
News

Utilities Down, But Not By Much, On Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

07/23/2020

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated out of the tech sector into less expensive areas of the market.

Sustainably produced hydrogen could be a game changer in the renewable energy business because of its favorable economics, according to one brokerage. "Green hydrogen could be a very large market for renewables developers, electrolyzer manufacturers, and users," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 523 M - -
Net income 2020 7 846 M - -
Net Debt 2020 129 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 2,78%
Capitalization 80 358 M 80 358 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 60 670
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 57,38 $
Last Close Price 51,00 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-0.23%80 358
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.41%73 869
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED20.71%51 832
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.75.30%45 780
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.70%44 879
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.48%26 024
