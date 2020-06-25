Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Utilities Down On Cyclical Bias, Election Concerns -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell as investors rotated into more cyclical areas of the stock market.

The potential election of Joseph Biden as president will have profound effects on the sustainable-energy business and utilities in general, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. Changes could include increased corporate tax burdens and "the expansion of several renewable energy-related tax credits and deductions and the elimination of subsidies for fossil fuels," said the Morgan Stanley analysts.

"For companies with contracted or non-utility assets," higher taxes "would be mixed in the near term, depending on tax shields but potentially negative longer term absent further investments." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MORGAN STANLEY
05:29pBlackstone Adds Google CFO Ruth Porat to Its Board -- Update
DJ
10:44aBlackstone Adds Alphabet Finance Chief Porat to Board
DJ
07:11aBlackstone adds Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat to its board
RE
03:35aBAYER AG : Morgan Stanley remains its Buy rating
MD
02:48aBlackstone Revamps Approach On Recruiting Process to Aid Diversity -- WSJ
DJ
02:32aFRUSTRATION, FEAR AND FAMILY : lockdowns test investment bankers
RE
06/24Russia takes a leaf out the U.S. shale oil playbook
RE
06/24Materials Down After IMF Cuts Global Growth View -- Materials Roundup
DJ
06/24MORGAN STANLEY : Investors Who Have Held MS Stock Continuously Since At Least Ja..
PR
06/24Blackstone to Bypass Scramble for Investment-Bank Talent in Bid to Diversify ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37 105 M - -
Net income 2020 5 696 M - -
Net Debt 2020 118 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 3,02%
Capitalization 73 977 M 73 977 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 60 670
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,60 $
Last Close Price 46,95 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Rooney Head-Technology, Operations & Firm Resilience
Hutham S. Olayan Independent Director
Robert H. Herz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-8.16%73 977
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.88%71 007
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-28.93%43 515
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-4.15%41 086
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.31.40%35 673
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.19%22 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group