Utilities Down On Cyclical Bias, Election Concerns -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as investors rotated into more cyclical areas of the stock market.

The potential election of Joseph Biden as president will have profound effects on the sustainable-energy business and utilities in general, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. Changes could include increased corporate tax burdens and "the expansion of several renewable energy-related tax credits and deductions and the elimination of subsidies for fossil fuels," said the Morgan Stanley analysts.

"For companies with contracted or non-utility assets," higher taxes "would be mixed in the near term, depending on tax shields but potentially negative longer term absent further investments."

