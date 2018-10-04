Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund : Announces Reorganization into Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. – Emerging Markets Portfolio

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSF) (the “Fund”)
announced that, after considering the recommendation of the Fund’s
investment adviser, the Board of Directors of the Fund determined that
it would be in the best interest of stockholders of the Fund to approve
an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization by and between the Fund and
Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., on behalf of its series
Emerging Markets Portfolio (“MSIF Emerging Markets”), pursuant to which
substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Fund would be
transferred to MSIF Emerging Markets and stockholders of the Fund would
become stockholders of MSIF Emerging Markets, receiving shares of common
stock of MSIF Emerging Markets equal to the value of their holdings in
the Fund (the “Reorganization”). Upon execution of the Reorganization,
shares of the Fund would cease to trade on the New York Stock Exchange;
however, after the Reorganization, shares of MSIF Emerging Markets may
be purchased and redeemed at the option of stockholders at net asset
value on a daily basis, subject to the terms described in the
registration statement for MSIF Emerging Markets.
The Reorganization is subject to certain conditions, including
stockholder approval and customary closing conditions. The
Reorganization of the Fund will be submitted for stockholder approval at
a special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held
on January 7, 2019, and any adjournments or postponements thereof, to
stockholders of record on November 6, 2018. Further information about
the Reorganization will be included in a proxy statement/prospectus
expected to be mailed to stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Any solicitation of proxies by the Fund in connection with the Meeting
will be made only pursuant to separate proxy materials filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under applicable
federal securities laws. Because the proxy statement/prospectus will
contain important information, including a more detailed description of
the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, stockholders are urged to read
these materials carefully when they become available. The Fund and the
Board of Directors may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation
of proxies from stockholders in connection with the Meeting. The Fund
plans to file a proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC in connection
with the solicitation of proxies for the Meeting. Information regarding
the names of the Fund’s Directors is set forth in the Fund’s December
31, 2017 annual report to stockholders, which may be obtained free of
charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Additional information regarding the interests of such potential
participants will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus and
other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC in connection with the
Meeting.
Promptly after filing its definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the
Meeting with the SEC, the Fund will mail the definitive proxy
statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each stockholder entitled to
vote at the Meeting. The Fund urges stockholders to read the
proxy statement/prospectus (including any supplements thereto) and any
other relevant documents that the Fund will file with the SEC when they
become available because they will contain important information. Stockholders
will be able to obtain, free of charge, copies of the proxy
statement/prospectus and any other documents filed by the Fund with the
SEC in connection with the Meeting at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov,
by calling 1-800-231-2608 or by writing to the Fund at 522 Fifth Avenue,
New York, New York 10036.
The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that
seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in
emerging country equity securities.
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment
advisory affiliates, has more than 645 investment professionals around
the world and $474 billion in assets under management or supervision as
of June 30, 2018. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to
provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a
comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse
client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and
individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley
Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm
providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and
investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries,
the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations,
governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about
Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the
securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would
be unlawful under the securities laws of any such state.
Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any
investment in the Fund.
