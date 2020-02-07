MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds
February 7, 2020
Press Release
Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.
4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Masayuki Yagi,
Executive Director (TSE code 8961)
Asset Management Company:
MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto
President and Representative Director Contact:
Hiroshi Naito
General Manager, Strategic Management Department,
Sogo REIT Management Division
Phone: +81-3-6435-7011
Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds
Tokyo, February 7, 2020 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) announced today its decision to issue a total of 4 billion yen in investment corporation bonds.
1. Outline of the investment corporation bonds
Name of bonds:
Issue amount:
Bond certificate:
Issuance price:
Redemption price:
Interest rate:
Amount per offering:
Offering method:
Date of offering:
Date of payment:
Collateral:
Redemption method and date:
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc. Twelfth Series Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds (Ranking Pari Passu among the specified Investment Corporation Bonds)
4 billion yen
The Bonds Transfer Act is applicable to the bonds, thus investment corporation bond certificates will not be issued.
100 yen per 100 yen face value
100 yen per 100 yen face value
0.100% per annum
100 million yen Public placement February 7, 2020 February 20, 2020
There is no secured mortgage or guarantee on the bonds. There are no assets reserved as security for the bonds.
The total amount to be redeemed on February 20, 2023
The corporation bonds may be repurchased and cancelled at any time after the date of payment unless otherwise specified by the transfer agent.
(13)
Interest payment date:
February 20 and August 20 of each year
(14)
Covenants:
Negative pledge
(15)
Ratings:
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
(16)
Fiscal agent /Issuing and
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
payment agent:
Disclaimer:
This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.
(17) Underwriters:
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
2. Reason for bond issuance
To secure funds needed for the redemption of eighth series unsecured investment corporation bonds (4,000 million yen) coming due on February 21, 2020.
3. Amount, timing, and use of the bond sale proceeds
Net amount of proceeds: approximately 3,980 million yen
Timing and use:
The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used as a source of funds for the redemption of eighth series
unsecured investment corporation bonds (4,000 million yen) coming due on February 21, 2020. The difference (20 million yen) between the amount of funds to be procured and funds for the redemption will be allotted from cash on hand.
4. Status of loans and bonds after the bond issuance
(Million yen)
Before
After
Increase/Decrease
Short-term loans
10,500
10,500
－
Long-term loans
132,500
132,500
－
Investment Corporation
12,000
12,000
－
Bonds
（Note）
Total
155,000
155,000
－
(Note)Balance after the redemption of eighth series unsecured investment corporation bonds coming due on February 21, 2020
