MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.

(8961)
02/07/2020 | 02:28am EST

February 7, 2020

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

Tokyo, February 7, 2020 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) announced today its decision to issue a total of 4 billion yen in investment corporation bonds.

1. Outline of the investment corporation bonds

  1. Name of bonds:
  2. Issue amount:
  3. Bond certificate:
  4. Issuance price:
  5. Redemption price:
  6. Interest rate:
  7. Amount per offering:
  8. Offering method:
  9. Date of offering:
  10. Date of payment:
  11. Collateral:
  12. Redemption method and date:

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc. Twelfth Series Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds (Ranking Pari Passu among the specified Investment Corporation Bonds)

4 billion yen

The Bonds Transfer Act is applicable to the bonds, thus investment corporation bond certificates will not be issued.

100 yen per 100 yen face value

100 yen per 100 yen face value

0.100% per annum

100 million yen Public placement February 7, 2020 February 20, 2020

There is no secured mortgage or guarantee on the bonds. There are no assets reserved as security for the bonds.

The total amount to be redeemed on February 20, 2023

The corporation bonds may be repurchased and cancelled at any time after the date of payment unless otherwise specified by the transfer agent.

(13)

Interest payment date:

February 20 and August 20 of each year

(14)

Covenants:

Negative pledge

(15)

Ratings:

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

(16)

Fiscal agent /Issuing and

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

payment agent:

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

(17) Underwriters:

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

2. Reason for bond issuance

To secure funds needed for the redemption of eighth series unsecured investment corporation bonds (4,000 million yen) coming due on February 21, 2020.

3. Amount, timing, and use of the bond sale proceeds

  1. Net amount of proceeds: approximately 3,980 million yen
  2. Timing and use:
    The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used as a source of funds for the redemption of eighth series

unsecured investment corporation bonds (4,000 million yen) coming due on February 21, 2020. The difference (20 million yen) between the amount of funds to be procured and funds for the redemption will be allotted from cash on hand.

4. Status of loans and bonds after the bond issuance

(Million yen)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short-term loans

10,500

10,500

Long-term loans

132,500

132,500

Investment Corporation

12,000

12,000

Bonds

Note

Total

155,000

155,000

(Note)Balance after the redemption of eighth series unsecured investment corporation bonds coming due on February 21, 2020

Disclaimer

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:27:01 UTC
