MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of a New Loan

February 17, 2020

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of a New Loan

Tokyo, February 17, 2020 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of a new loan as

follows:

Ⅰ . New Loan

1. Reason for loan

Due to the maturity of existing loan.

2. Loan details [Long-term loan] (Million yen) Lender Loan Amount Interest Rate Loan Type and Drawdown Date and Repayment Method Repayment Date THE HACHIJUNI 0.34250% Unsecured/ February 28, 2020 1,000 non-guaranteed BANK,LTD. fixed interest rate February 28, 2025 Bullet payment

3. Use of funds

Repayment of existing loan.

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

