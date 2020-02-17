Log in
MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.

(8961)
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of a New Loan

02/17/2020 | 03:13am EST

February 17, 2020

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of a New Loan

Tokyo, February 17, 2020 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of a new loan as

follows:

. New Loan

1. Reason for loan

Due to the maturity of existing loan.

2. Loan details

[Long-term loan]

(Million yen)

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

Loan Type and

Drawdown Date and

Repayment Method

Repayment Date

THE HACHIJUNI

0.34250%

Unsecured/

February 28, 2020

1,000

non-guaranteed

BANK,LTD.

fixed interest rate

February 28, 2025

Bullet payment

3. Use of funds

Repayment of existing loan.

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

1

4. Repayment details

[Long-term loan]

(Million yen)

Lender

Repayment Amount

Repayment Date

THE HACHIJUNI BANK,LTD.

1,000

February 28, 2020

. Status of loans and bonds after the new loan

(Million yen)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short-term loans

10,500

10,500

Long-term loans

132,500

132,500

Investment Corporation

12,000

12,000

Bonds

Total

155,000

155,000

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

2

Disclaimer

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit Inc. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:41:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 17 760 M
EBIT 2020 10 737 M
Net income 2020 9 859 M
Debt 2020 144 B
Yield 2020 3,74%
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2021 22,6x
Capitalization 263 B
Technical analysis trends MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 199 400,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayuki Yagi Executive Officer
Naomasa Nakagawa Supervisory Officer
Harumi Katagiri Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORI TRUST SOGO REIT, INC.2.57%2 398
GECINA13.72%14 531
MIRVAC GROUP3.77%8 693
ICADE8.09%8 405
GPT GROUP11.96%8 167
CHARTER HALL GROUP16.34%4 065
