MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of a New Loan

February 17, 2020
Press Release
Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.
4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Masayuki Yagi,
Executive Director (TSE code 8961)
Asset Management Company:
MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto
President and Representative Director Contact:
Hiroshi Naito
General Manager, Strategic Management Department,
Sogo REIT Management Division
Phone: +81-3-6435-7011
Notice of a New Loan
Tokyo, February 17, 2020 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of a new loan as
follows:
Ⅰ . New Loan
1. Reason for loan
Due to the maturity of existing loan.
|
2. Loan details
|
|
|
|
|
[Long-term loan]
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Interest Rate
|
Loan Type and
|
Drawdown Date and
|
Repayment Method
|
Repayment Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE HACHIJUNI
|
|
0.34250%
|
Unsecured/
|
February 28, 2020
|
1,000
|
non-guaranteed
|
BANK,LTD.
|
fixed interest rate
|
February 28, 2025
|
|
Bullet payment
|
|
|
|
3. Use of funds
Repayment of existing loan.
Disclaimer:
This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.
1
|
|
4. Repayment details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Long-term loan]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
Repayment Amount
|
|
|
|
Repayment Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE HACHIJUNI BANK,LTD.
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
February 28, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ⅱ. Status of loans and bonds after the new loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
|
After
|
|
|
Increase/Decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
|
10,500
|
|
|
|
10,500
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
|
132,500
|
|
|
|
132,500
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Corporation
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
－
|
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
155,000
|
|
|
|
155,000
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
Disclaimer
