Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.    2264   JP3926800008

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2264)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Morinaga Milk Industry : New Evidence Shows Morinaga Milk's Probiotic Bifidobacterium breve A1 Improves Memory of Older Adults With Cognitive Dysfunction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:2264), a leading Japanese dairy product company and a key global probiotics manufacturer, confirmed that its proprietary probiotic strain Bifidobacterium breve A1 (a.k.a. B. breve MCC1274) is safe and effective for improving memory functions of older adults with suspected mild cognitive impairment (MCI) in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (RCT).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005032/en/

Figure 1. Changes of RBANS scores at 16 weeks from baseline. Values are indicated as mean with error bars as the standard error. **p<0.001, ***p<0.0001, inter-group difference, Student’s t-test. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Figure 1. Changes of RBANS scores at 16 weeks from baseline. Values are indicated as mean with error bars as the standard error. **p<0.001, ***p<0.0001, inter-group difference, Student’s t-test. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new study, published recently in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, has produced breakthrough results uncovering a novel promising probiotic intervention for early dementia prevention. The clinical study conducted by a clinical research organization, Huma R&D Co., Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan, in collaboration with Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd, is the first RCT report to show a profound cognitive enhancement benefit of the probiotic B. breve A1 in subjects with suspected MCI.

“Our findings represent an important breakthrough for MCI and dementia prevention,” says Dr. Xiao, Director of Next Generation Science Institute of Morinaga Milk, and a principal investigator of the trial. “It marks major progress in our investigation on the ability of the probiotic strain B. breve A1 to halt the cognitive decline of older adults.”

Globally, the number of people living with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, will increase from 50 million in 2018 to 152 million in 2050, reaching epidemic proportions. According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, it is estimated that one new patient is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease every 65 seconds (https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/facts-figures), causing an unprecedented burden to society.

MCI is a common problem in older adults associated with the risk of developing sporadic Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia within a few years if left untreated. Currently, no medications have proven effective for MCI. Although several trials of pharmacological treatments were thought to prevent the symptoms of MCI, the results have been disappointing. Hence, there is an urgent need to identify effective countermeasures to MCI and dementia.

Previous studies by Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. have demonstrated the potential of B. breve A1 to treat Alzheimer’s disease in a pre-clinical model and found that this probiotic strain can improve specific cognitive functions in subjects with MCI in a human clinical trial. The current study conducted on 80 healthy older adults with suspected MCI further confirmed the efficacy of B. breve A1 on cognitive improvement.

Remarkable Improvement in RBANS Total Score

Participants randomly received either B. breve A1 or placebo by capsule for 16 weeks. At the end of the study, Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS) total score showed a significant 11.3-point improvement in those taking A1 compared to placebo, in particular for domain scores of immediate memory, visuospatial/constructional, and delayed memory. In addition, significant improvement of cognitive function was confirmed by another test, the Japanese version of the MCI Screen.

Dr. Xiao said, “It was exciting to see a clear and significant improvement of memory functions such as the awareness of who, when, and where. The 11.3-point improvement of RBANS total score seen after only 16 weeks of daily consumption of the probiotic B. breve A1 in healthy older adults with MCI is remarkable.”

“Our findings could signal a profound shift as to how MCI can be treated using probiotics. Future discoveries for the precise mechanisms as to how daily consumption of B. breve A1 can improve memory will open new opportunities and alternatives for not only MCI treatment but perhaps also for other CNS diseases associated with inflammation and memory impairment.”

First Evidence of HRB Probiotics in Improving Cognitive Function of MCI and Supporting Healthy Cognitive Ageing

Pioneer in bifidobacteria research, Morinaga Milk has been focusing on the study of bifidobacteria species that are naturally present in human intestines – human-residential bifidobacteria (HRB) – for over 50 years and discovered various health benefits of its HRB strains. To continue exploring the potential of its HRB strains, in recent years, the company has focused on the gut-brain connection – a rapidly growing area of probiotics research – and conducted various research on cognitive improvement.

Embracing a significant milestone, Morinaga Milk is delighted to have uncovered the beneficial effects of its proprietary probiotic B. breve A1 on memory improvement. B. breve A1 originating from newborn infants’ intestines is the first human-residential bifidobacteria (HRB) strain that shows great promise to improve the memory of older adults with MCI and support healthy cognitive ageing.

“This breakthrough study is yet another indication of our continuous efforts to add value to our premium line of HRB probiotic strains,” said Ko Shiino, General Manager of Sales and Marketing Department, International Division of Morinaga Milk. “This promising finding will open up new business opportunities and is potentially game-changing. We are excited about the potential implications of B. breve A1 as a novel practical approach to promote healthy ageing.”

About Morinaga Milk

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. is one of the leading dairy product companies in Japan with a century of history harnessing the nutritional properties of dairy products and its functional ingredients. Morinaga Milk excels in innovative technology and offers various dairy products and other beneficial functional ingredients to customers throughout the world. Since the 1960s, Morinaga Milk has been engaged in research on the safety, functional health benefits, and mechanisms of action of probiotic bifidobacteria to better understand their role in maintaining human health. For more information about Morinaga Bifidobacteria, please visit us at http://bb536.jp/english/index.html.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.
02:01pMORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : New Evidence Shows Morinaga Milk's Probiotic Bifidobact..
BU
04/07MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : Obtains FDA GRAS Approval for Its Probiotic Bifidobacte..
BU
03/30MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : to again consider business merger with snack maker
AQ
2019MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : Probiotic Bifidobacterium longum BB536 Achieves Self-Af..
BU
2019MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : Probiotic Bifidobacterium infantis M-63 Alleviates Ment..
BU
2018MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : Study Suggests Infant-Type Human-Residential Bifidobact..
BU
2018MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : Obtains Self-Affirmed GRAS Status for Its Proprietary I..
BU
2018MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 590 B 5 495 M 5 495 M
Net income 2020 19 900 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2020 85 100 M 793 M 793 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 235 B 2 194 M 2 192 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 303
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5 705,00 JPY
Last Close Price 4 755,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michio Miyahara President & Representative Director
Katsushige Machida Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kenichi Ohara Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Sales
Tsuyoshi Minato Managing Director & GM-External Affairs
Kazuo Aoyama Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD.6.85%2 196
NESTLÉ S.A.1.15%314 451
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-6.97%73 143
DANONE-17.86%44 575
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.84%38 928
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.59%38 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group